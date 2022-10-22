Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
gozips.com
King’s Brace Propels Akron Past Toledo, 5-0
BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron women's soccer freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) registered a two-goal and one-assist performance to lead the Zips to a dominating 5-0 Mid-American Conference victory past Toledo on Sunday, Oct 23 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron's five-goal effort stands as the most-prolific offensive...
gozips.com
Jones Leads Akron in Battle Against Bobcats, Ohio Wins 3-1
AKRON, Ohio – Sophomore Karleighana Jones led the Akron volleyball team with 13.5 points as the Zips fell 3-1 to Ohio Bobcats at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday. Jones floored 10 kills and posted a team-best .562 hitting percentage, while posting two solo blocks and three block assists. Senior Teagan Ochaya followed with 10 kills and four assisted blocks, while sophomore Ellen Kinnaird added nine kills and four block assists. Freshmen Baylee Vought and Avery Brown recorded 41 of 44 assists with 21 and 20 assists, respectively. Junior Lauren Latka anchored the Zips' defensive efforts with a team-high 22 digs.
gozips.com
Akron Edged by Rival Kent State in Battle for the Wagon Wheel
KENT, Ohio – University of Akron football redshirt junior QB DJ Irons (Lawrenceville, Ga.) threw for 383 yards, while sophomore WR Alex Adams (Osyka, Miss.) pulled in nine receptions for a career-high 199 yards, but in the end the annual battle for the Wagon Wheel went to Kent State as the Golden Flashes bested the Zips, 33-27, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Dix Stadium.
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
Youngstown State survives scare from Western Illinois on McFadden walk-off FG
The Poland grad hit a 41-yard field goal to win it as time expired
Massillon continues rivalry dominance with 23-13 win over Canton McKinley
The win is the seventh in a row in the series for Massillon
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club hosted Sunday fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland hosted a watch party for the Browns vs. Ravens game today in support of a local Cleveland icon. The fundraiser was put together for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams, who is suffering from medical problems. While Adams was not...
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
Teen male dies after being shot in vehicle on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male died Saturday after he apparently was shot while driving on a street in the area of the Kinsman and Woodland Hills neighborhoods. Carlos Demore died of his wounds at University Hospitals, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say officers...
Comments / 0