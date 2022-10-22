ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

gozips.com

King’s Brace Propels Akron Past Toledo, 5-0

BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron women's soccer freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) registered a two-goal and one-assist performance to lead the Zips to a dominating 5-0 Mid-American Conference victory past Toledo on Sunday, Oct 23 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron's five-goal effort stands as the most-prolific offensive...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Jones Leads Akron in Battle Against Bobcats, Ohio Wins 3-1

AKRON, Ohio – Sophomore Karleighana Jones led the Akron volleyball team with 13.5 points as the Zips fell 3-1 to Ohio Bobcats at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday. Jones floored 10 kills and posted a team-best .562 hitting percentage, while posting two solo blocks and three block assists. Senior Teagan Ochaya followed with 10 kills and four assisted blocks, while sophomore Ellen Kinnaird added nine kills and four block assists. Freshmen Baylee Vought and Avery Brown recorded 41 of 44 assists with 21 and 20 assists, respectively. Junior Lauren Latka anchored the Zips' defensive efforts with a team-high 22 digs.
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron Edged by Rival Kent State in Battle for the Wagon Wheel

KENT, Ohio – University of Akron football redshirt junior QB DJ Irons (Lawrenceville, Ga.) threw for 383 yards, while sophomore WR Alex Adams (Osyka, Miss.) pulled in nine receptions for a career-high 199 yards, but in the end the annual battle for the Wagon Wheel went to Kent State as the Golden Flashes bested the Zips, 33-27, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Dix Stadium.
AKRON, OH
WSAZ

It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH

