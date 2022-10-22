ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Two mayors send letter about roads to TDOT

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayor of Jackson has reached out to state legislatures about the road conditions in Jackson. Friday, Mayor Scott Conger and Mayor Jim Strickland joined together to send an email to the Tennessee Department of Transportation about road conditions in West Tennessee. Conger says the reason...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

West TN foundation introduces its program to Jackson youth

JACKSON, Tenn. –One foundation had their first ever orientation meeting for youth in the Jackson community. The Eric Beasley Foundation Enrichment Program is a six week program that focuses on interpersonal skills, life, leadership and health and wellness. Youth as young as six are apart of the program. The...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County

The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
WBBJ

2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee

Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Sidonia. Sheriff Terry McDade says the incident happened on Adams Road and began as a verbal domestic situation. Investigators believe the female victim was leaving in a vehicle when she was shot through the driver’s...
WBBJ

THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
HENRY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Undefeated Haywood breaks Covington’s seven-game winning streak

It took a third-ranked, undefeated, Class 4A Haywood squad to put an end to the Covington Chargers’ seven-game winning streak. Though Covington played Haywood evenly in the second half, a big first half was too much to overcome. The Tomcats moved to 9-0 with a 34-17 win over the Chargers, who had not lost since the season opener, Friday night in Covington.
COVINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy