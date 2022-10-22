Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/24/22 – 10/25/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Two mayors send letter about roads to TDOT
JACKSON, Tenn. — The mayor of Jackson has reached out to state legislatures about the road conditions in Jackson. Friday, Mayor Scott Conger and Mayor Jim Strickland joined together to send an email to the Tennessee Department of Transportation about road conditions in West Tennessee. Conger says the reason...
WBBJ
Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
WBBJ
West TN foundation introduces its program to Jackson youth
JACKSON, Tenn. –One foundation had their first ever orientation meeting for youth in the Jackson community. The Eric Beasley Foundation Enrichment Program is a six week program that focuses on interpersonal skills, life, leadership and health and wellness. Youth as young as six are apart of the program. The...
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
Oakland, Tennessee, man who had video of his arrest go viral claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated Press...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
WBBJ
6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
thunderboltradio.com
Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County
The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Sidonia. Sheriff Terry McDade says the incident happened on Adams Road and began as a verbal domestic situation. Investigators believe the female victim was leaving in a vehicle when she was shot through the driver’s...
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
22 pounds of fentanyl found during I-40 traffic stop, officials say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over $200M worth of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on I-40 on Thursday, October 20, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Agents said they pulled over a 2011 Nissan Maxima on I-40 near the Shelby County and Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
‘She likes to play in the hall’: Mystery of the little girl at the Commodore Hotel
A little girl seen on multiple occasions over the years at the Commodore Hotel in Linden, Tennessee remains a mystery. Especially, if you consider, total strangers, years apart, sharing similar encounters with seemingly the same little girl.
Covington Leader
Undefeated Haywood breaks Covington’s seven-game winning streak
It took a third-ranked, undefeated, Class 4A Haywood squad to put an end to the Covington Chargers’ seven-game winning streak. Though Covington played Haywood evenly in the second half, a big first half was too much to overcome. The Tomcats moved to 9-0 with a 34-17 win over the Chargers, who had not lost since the season opener, Friday night in Covington.
