Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

buffalonynews.net

Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
OREGON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?

For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Seattle woman found safe

UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Grocery store unions push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger

Seattle, WA. – The news of the potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger is drawing pushback from grocery store workers. Unions UFCW 3000, UFCW 367 and Teamsters 38 are strongly opposing an upcoming dividend payment of $4 billion from Albertsons to shareholders, as well as the merger altogether. Tom Geiger, a...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first

Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
RENTON, WA
