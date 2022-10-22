Read full article on original website
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
buffalonynews.net
Wildfire smoke affects U.S. Northwest
PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with smoke, affecting residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air pollution in the country. Last week, the sky was brown and the air...
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Missing Seattle woman found safe
UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
Grocery store unions push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger
Seattle, WA. – The news of the potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger is drawing pushback from grocery store workers. Unions UFCW 3000, UFCW 367 and Teamsters 38 are strongly opposing an upcoming dividend payment of $4 billion from Albertsons to shareholders, as well as the merger altogether. Tom Geiger, a...
rentonreporter.com
Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first
Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
What do people not like about living in Tacoma?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Tacoma and want it to get better.
Photos: Once again, Gabarri Johnson shines for Lincoln of Tacoma against Lakes
TACOMA - Gabarri Johnson was once again a difference maker - and the fifth-ranked Lincoln Abes cleared a major hurdle in their repeat quest for the 3A PCL championship. Johnson passed for 221 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another 87 yards and two scores and the Abes defeated Lakes, 42-28, on ...
