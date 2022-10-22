Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 in Lockland due to a disabled vehicle
LOCKLAND, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Lockland, Monday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle at 7:30 a.m. near the Davis Street/Wyoming...
WLWT 5
Reports of a dumpster fire on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a dumpster fire on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Traffic light maintenance prompts lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday
TRENTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect intermittent lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday morning. According to ODOT, contractors will perform traffic signal maintenance at the intersection of State...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Expect ramp closures along the interstate in Montgomery, Monday evening
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various ramp closures as part of the Interstate 275 Resurfacing and SmartLane project. According to ODOT, contractors will close the ramp from Montgomery Road to westbound...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 people rescued after vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue; road shut down
CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that caused Colerain Avenue to shut down Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed on Colerain Avenue near Banning Road, causing two people to be trapped inside. The two people were extracted and...
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill
FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill, Monday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported assault with injuries on Republic Street
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of a reported assault with injuries on Republic Street.
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports projects on NKY region’s highways; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
