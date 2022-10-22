ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-75 in Lockland due to a disabled vehicle

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Lockland, Monday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle at 7:30 a.m. near the Davis Street/Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic light maintenance prompts lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday

TRENTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect intermittent lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday morning. According to ODOT, contractors will perform traffic signal maintenance at the intersection of State...
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Expect ramp closures along the interstate in Montgomery, Monday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various ramp closures as part of the Interstate 275 Resurfacing and SmartLane project. According to ODOT, contractors will close the ramp from Montgomery Road to westbound...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill

FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill, Monday afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
CINCINNATI, OH

