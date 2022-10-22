ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bluehens.com

Abidullina, Askarova Take Down No. 2 and No. 9 Seeds to Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – With upsets over the second and ninth seeds Saturday, Delaware women's tennis duo Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova advanced to the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles quarterfinal on Sunday. The duo snagged victories over the second-seeded ODU Monarchs and ninth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. In singles consolation play,...
bluehens.com

Women’s Soccer Concludes Season

NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to visiting Drexel on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium in its regular season finale. "This was quite the emotional day as we knew we were closing a chapter of a few very special careers," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well collecting ourselves at halftime and put together a pretty dominant second half. Of course, Zoe (Smith) getting a goal after all she's been through is a wonderful moment. No doubt our young group will take a lot of lessons from the season, but we also will walk away with all we've done well and need to honor the progress we've made. We are all disappointed but we also know we're better than the record so we'll regroup and be better moving forward."
hubison.com

Football Downs Delaware State for Homecoming

WASHINGTON (October 22, 2022) - Howard University football team played its best all-around game of the season to dominate the Delaware State Hornets, 35-17, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener before an overflow homecoming crowd of 7,495 in Greene Stadium. The Bison (2-5, 1-0 in the MEAC), playing at...
bluehens.com

Volleyball Tangles With Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team dropped a 3-1 CAA road decision (20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25) to Hofstra (15-8, 12-0 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. With two more CAA regular-season series left to play, Delaware (11-9, 7-5 CAA) is currently sitting in fifth place in league standings.
bluehens.com

Women’s Soccer Preview: Drexel

NEWARK, Del. – The Blue Hens play Drexel on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium for Senior Day. The Blue Hens are 2-10-5 overall and 1-5-2 in CAA competition. Delaware returns home for its season finale to host the Dragons. The last time...
bluehens.com

Women's Swimming And Diving Has Strong Showing At Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's women's swimming and diving team wrapped up their second meet of the season as they competed against Yale in New Haven, Conn. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came out a little flat after the long ride, but the team rallied in the second half. We still have much to improve, but we are training hard and this level of competition is great for us."
bluehens.com

Field Hockey Wins Thriller Against Northeastern

NEWARK, DEL. – Delaware field hockey (6-10, 4-1 CAA) picked up its fourth straight Colonial Athletic Association win against Northeastern (3-12, 2-2 CAA) 3-2 in a thrilling overtime shootout on Friday. "A great win in dramatic fashion for our team tonight as part of Delaware field hockey's family weekend,"...
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼

(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Brittany Onley & Shinika Crawley

Brittany Onley and Shinika Crawley are the co-owners of MadeHerselfABoss, and are this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “I was raised in Downtown Wilmington my entire life. So, though I may travel around, this city has always been my home!. Three fun facts about me are:. I’m an...
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WBOC

President Biden to Speak at Delaware State University on Friday Afternoon

DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden will be at Delaware State University in Dover on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks on student debt relief. Earlier this week, the Biden administration officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN- DANTE CASUL-SANTIAGO

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Dante Casul-Santiago of New Castle (22). On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00pm officers were dispatched to the unit block of Christiana Road – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Dante left the residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
WDEL 1150AM

Southbridge Wetlands Park

The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
WBOC

Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens

Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
WMDT.com

Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1

MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
