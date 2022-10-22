Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
Related
bluehens.com
Abidullina, Askarova Take Down No. 2 and No. 9 Seeds to Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – With upsets over the second and ninth seeds Saturday, Delaware women's tennis duo Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova advanced to the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles quarterfinal on Sunday. The duo snagged victories over the second-seeded ODU Monarchs and ninth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. In singles consolation play,...
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Concludes Season
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to visiting Drexel on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium in its regular season finale. "This was quite the emotional day as we knew we were closing a chapter of a few very special careers," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well collecting ourselves at halftime and put together a pretty dominant second half. Of course, Zoe (Smith) getting a goal after all she's been through is a wonderful moment. No doubt our young group will take a lot of lessons from the season, but we also will walk away with all we've done well and need to honor the progress we've made. We are all disappointed but we also know we're better than the record so we'll regroup and be better moving forward."
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Clinched At Least a Share of CAA Regular Season Title in Senior Day Victory
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (7-10, 5-1 CAA) clinched a share of the CAA Regular Season Championship in a Senior Day victory over Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra (6-10, 1-5 CAA) 6-4 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Rullo Stadium. The six goals is a new season high for...
hubison.com
Football Downs Delaware State for Homecoming
WASHINGTON (October 22, 2022) - Howard University football team played its best all-around game of the season to dominate the Delaware State Hornets, 35-17, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener before an overflow homecoming crowd of 7,495 in Greene Stadium. The Bison (2-5, 1-0 in the MEAC), playing at...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Tangles With Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team dropped a 3-1 CAA road decision (20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25) to Hofstra (15-8, 12-0 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. With two more CAA regular-season series left to play, Delaware (11-9, 7-5 CAA) is currently sitting in fifth place in league standings.
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Preview: Drexel
NEWARK, Del. – The Blue Hens play Drexel on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium for Senior Day. The Blue Hens are 2-10-5 overall and 1-5-2 in CAA competition. Delaware returns home for its season finale to host the Dragons. The last time...
bluehens.com
Women's Swimming And Diving Has Strong Showing At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's women's swimming and diving team wrapped up their second meet of the season as they competed against Yale in New Haven, Conn. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came out a little flat after the long ride, but the team rallied in the second half. We still have much to improve, but we are training hard and this level of competition is great for us."
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Wins Thriller Against Northeastern
NEWARK, DEL. – Delaware field hockey (6-10, 4-1 CAA) picked up its fourth straight Colonial Athletic Association win against Northeastern (3-12, 2-2 CAA) 3-2 in a thrilling overtime shootout on Friday. "A great win in dramatic fashion for our team tonight as part of Delaware field hockey's family weekend,"...
6abc
Community sends Delaware teen to Phillies NLCS Game 3 in style
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware 16-year-old who saved up $700 for a ticket to last week's Phillies NLDS Game 3 headed to Friday night's NLCS Game 3 in style. Cody Newtown saved up the money to attend last week's game in memory of his father, Dan, who died in December of 2021.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼
(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Brittany Onley & Shinika Crawley
Brittany Onley and Shinika Crawley are the co-owners of MadeHerselfABoss, and are this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “I was raised in Downtown Wilmington my entire life. So, though I may travel around, this city has always been my home!. Three fun facts about me are:. I’m an...
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WBOC
President Biden to Speak at Delaware State University on Friday Afternoon
DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden will be at Delaware State University in Dover on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks on student debt relief. Earlier this week, the Biden administration officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN- DANTE CASUL-SANTIAGO
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Dante Casul-Santiago of New Castle (22). On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00pm officers were dispatched to the unit block of Christiana Road – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Dante left the residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
WDEL 1150AM
Southbridge Wetlands Park
The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens
Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
delawarepublic.org
University of Delaware poll shows strong support for Democrats in the First State
The 2022 midterm election is just over two weeks away and the only significant public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races is out this week. The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication released its survey of voters, highlighting two major statewide races and a host of key issues.
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
Comments / 0