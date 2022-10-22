Read full article on original website
Little Witches Halloween Cards
How cute are these tiny witches on these fun Halloween cards from Amy R.!? She used new stamps and dies from Mama Elephant to create her card designs. She used ink pads in Halloween colors to ink blend the backgrounds onto white sticker backed paper, removed the dies, stacked black cardstock behind to give them lots of depth and then adhered them back to the card front then added the little stamped witches.
Cats and Potions Halloween Card
These cute cats are in a tree ready to brew up some mischief this Halloween. Jessica used products from Lawn Fawn to create this wonderful card design. I love the big bright moon and the constellation pattern paper makes a beautiful quick and easy background for the scene!. Visit the...
Thanksgiving Card with Mica Stain Leaves
Wow, check out all the dimension, texture and shine on this stunning slimline card from Nichol! She die cut tags, leaves and acorn images from white cardstock and then sprayed them with Tim Holtz Distress Mica Stains for fabulous shimmer and color. She also added some stamping to the tag, stenciling to the background and heat embossing for the sentiment.
Old Fashion Camera Shaped Album
Marie used dies from Spellbinders to create these amazing Old Fashion Camera Shaped Mini Albums and matching greeting card. The album cover looks like the camera and has slots inside that hold the pages. The pages are tabbed and come out individually for a very unique album design. Learn more...
I’ll Be Home for Christmas Throw Crochet Pattern
This Christmas afghan Crochet Pattern with red truck , is just in time for your to start getting into the festive spirit with your Christmas Crochet Projects. I don’t know though, are we getting tired of the Red truck themes?. This afghan is easier than it may look. It...
A Great Cowl to Wear While Riding Your Broom
While Halloween is right around the corner, I feel like the Broom Riding Cowl is a great option to wear throughout the fall (and maybe longer, depending on the colors you use to knit yours). This cowl uses DK weight yarn and features colorwork moons and other designs. Can we...
How to Make a Pixelated Witch’s Hat Throw Pillow For Halloween
Calling all scrap quilters! This project is for you. Gather up all of your white, black and orange scraps and make this easy pixelated Witch’s Hat throw pillow. It comes to us from Create with Claudia. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of the supplies you...
Use a Utensil Tray for Sensory Play
I love this idea for an easy way to set up a small world or sensory play tray for a kid using a plastic utensil tray. Head to Hello Wonderful to see it in action and get all the details, but this is such a cute way to do a play area for a single child. It’s small so it’s easy to fill with a few different items, and kids can easily reach and play with everything in this little bin.
Halloween Dogs Layout with Flocking
How cute are these little Corgi Dogs dressed up as Oreos with Milk for Halloween!? Katrin added lots of texture to her layout using flocking and gel glitter. She used different colors of flocking to add a fuzzy texture to every other die cut letter in her title, using pattern papers for the other letters. She also used black glitter gel on the spider web die cut to add lots of fun sparkle too.
How to Embroidery a Felt Holiday Camper Garland
This felt holiday camper garland from The Yellow Birdhouse is just about as cute as it gets. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of all of the materials that you are going to need. In addition it has downloadable templates for the camper. Make yours in all sorts of fun felt colors or make them all the same. The colors are totally up to you.
How to Make Mini Hand Embroidery Hoop Pendants
Just in time for the holidays, here is a tutorial for a mini hoop pendant. that anyone would love to receive. They are adorable and they come to us from Cutesy Crafts. You will find a list of supplies needed as well as links to all of the free mini patterns. There are so many to choose from and each one is cuter than the next.
