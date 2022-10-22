In person, 24-32 hours a week at the Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center at Redway Elementary School. The Family Resource Center (FRC) Family Support Specialist will provide specific services and track outcomes in connection with Humboldt County’s Social Services programs including, but not limited to: Child Welfare Services, CalWORKs, CalFresh, as well as, Southern Humboldt Unified School District, SoHum Healthcare District, and the Humboldt Network of Family Resource Centers. Provide prevention, intervention, and case management services for families and children 0–8-year-olds in a physical setting, work on a computer. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform these functions. Must have valid driver’s license. Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or related field. Experience in Social Work field or Family Systems support and 0-8 human development.

