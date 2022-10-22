Read full article on original website
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
At approximately 6:40 p.m., a vehicle crashed into the yard of a Eureka house in the 3600 block of Union Street near Silva Avenue. The vehicle tore through the fence and struck a concrete wall. An ambulance was on scene but whether anyone was injured is unknown at this time.
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
Southwestern Humboldt; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Temperatures as...
State test scores reveal less than half of Humboldt County students met the state standard
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, California released the statewide standardized test scores for the 2021 to 2022 testing period, revealing an overall decrease in the percentage of students who met the state standards compared to pre-pandemic scores. This decrease is also reflected in the results for Humboldt County schools,...
All Shook Up – Residents Ask for Help Locating Their Bird that Flew the Coop After Sunday’s Earthquake
Fortuna residents are asking for the public’s help in locating their lost bird. Tiki, a Green Cheek Conure got out on Sunday sometime after the earthquake occurred. She was last spotted on the trail behind Les Schwab in Fortuna. Tiki is friendly and hand tame. She has a green...
Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
Not Your Everyday Haunted House: The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors
Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors is back again this year for its annual fundraising event. This is a haunted house like no other. We got a chance to talk to Ken Beidleman, lead engineer at the Kinetic Sculpture Lab. “It’s not chainsaws and zombies jumping out,...
OBITUARY: Margaret Kaye Aiton (McCann), 1942-2022
Margaret Kaye Aiton (McCann) passed peacefully on October 15, 2022 at the St. Helena Hospital in St. Helena, California. Margaret was born in Everett, Washington on January 27, 1942 to Chester (Chet) and Esther (Carlson) McCann. Margaret grew up in Arcata with her three siblings, Freddy (Fred) McCann, Charles McCann and Marianne (McCann) Schmidt. She married Reid Aiton on January 13, 1961 in Arcata. She resided in Snow Camp (Korbel) for the last 35 years.
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
(FRC) Family Support Specialist – Part Time, $30 per hour, temporary through June 2023
In person, 24-32 hours a week at the Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center at Redway Elementary School. The Family Resource Center (FRC) Family Support Specialist will provide specific services and track outcomes in connection with Humboldt County’s Social Services programs including, but not limited to: Child Welfare Services, CalWORKs, CalFresh, as well as, Southern Humboldt Unified School District, SoHum Healthcare District, and the Humboldt Network of Family Resource Centers. Provide prevention, intervention, and case management services for families and children 0–8-year-olds in a physical setting, work on a computer. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform these functions. Must have valid driver’s license. Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or related field. Experience in Social Work field or Family Systems support and 0-8 human development.
MEASURE P: After Reversing An Unlawful Tax Increase, Trinidad is Now Asking Voters to Raise Rates on the City’s Tourists Once Again
It’s no surprise that the beautiful beach-side city of Trinidad relies heavily on tourism dollars to keep the town afloat. That’s why Trinidad officials are asking voters to approve Measure P, which would raise the city’s tourism occupancy tax (also known as a transient occupancy tax or TOT) – a fee paid on hotels and other short-term rentals to help fund city services.
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Cecil Ave. TWO 911 DISCONNECTS. NO VERBAL. . Disposition: COUNSELED & ADVISED. Occurred on Devlin Ct. 911 XFER CALL DROP REPHONING REPORTING LOUD MUSIC IN THE AREA. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Occurred on Devlin Ct. 911 XFER CALL DROP REPHONING REPORTING LOUD MUSIC IN THE AREA. ....
Tech Guys With Local Roots Start Non-Profit Venture Capital Fund to Support Start-Ups Coming Out of CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, University Announces
Two highly experienced Silicon Valley executives announced today the launch of a Northern California nonprofit angel venture aimed at supporting a unique group of budding entrepreneurs: students, faculty, and staff from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods. Lost Coast Ventures (LCV) was founded by Cal Poly Humboldt alumni...
