Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96

CHICAGO (AP) — No Cavaliers player had opened a season with back-to-back 30-point games, not even LeBron James, until now. That he became the first to do so was all well and good to Donovan Mitchell. More important to him was Cleveland getting its first win. Mitchell scored 32...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Antetokounmpo scores 44 points, Bucks rout Rockets 125-105

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and became Milwaukee’s career free throws leader as the Bucks rolled to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo went 8 of 13 from the foul line to increase his total to 3,508 free throws out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22

On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLA

Clippers fall to Suns 112-95 as Booker drops 35

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 on Sunday night. The Suns didn’t waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Silver concerned by tanking, says relegation would be 'destabilizing' for NBA

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is monitoring potential tanking this season but isn't equipped to implement a relegation system to discourage teams from losing games. "We put teams on notice," Silver said Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "We're going to be paying particular attention to the issue...
theScore

Slafkovsky out vs. Stars due to injury

Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Slafkovsky is day-to-day with what the Canadiens are calling an upper-body injury. It's unclear how and when the first overall pick in this year's draft got hurt. The 18-year-old scored his first NHL goal in...
DALLAS, TX

