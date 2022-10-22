Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
Adam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96
CHICAGO (AP) — No Cavaliers player had opened a season with back-to-back 30-point games, not even LeBron James, until now. That he became the first to do so was all well and good to Donovan Mitchell. More important to him was Cleveland getting its first win. Mitchell scored 32...
Antetokounmpo scores 44 points, Bucks rout Rockets 125-105
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and became Milwaukee’s career free throws leader as the Bucks rolled to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo went 8 of 13 from the foul line to increase his total to 3,508 free throws out...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Features Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz have shown to be a better team than expected after they moved on from their two NBA All-Star talents, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So far, the Jazz are 2-0, with newcomers Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler looking like intriguing additions going forward.
Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Clippers fall to Suns 112-95 as Booker drops 35
Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 on Sunday night. The Suns didn’t waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by […]
Silver concerned by tanking, says relegation would be 'destabilizing' for NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is monitoring potential tanking this season but isn't equipped to implement a relegation system to discourage teams from losing games. "We put teams on notice," Silver said Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "We're going to be paying particular attention to the issue...
Slafkovsky out vs. Stars due to injury
Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Slafkovsky is day-to-day with what the Canadiens are calling an upper-body injury. It's unclear how and when the first overall pick in this year's draft got hurt. The 18-year-old scored his first NHL goal in...
