Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
When I heard Illfonic was making a 4v1 game based on the Ghostbusters franchise, I was a little skeptical. I mean, how can you capture that Ghostbusters movie feel while also making compelling (and fun) gameplay? It had to have been a balancing act, but I feel like Illfonic has mostly pulled it off, though it does feel a little light on content.
Review: Cultic Is a Competent Build Engine Inspired Shooter
I don’t mind the rise of retro shooters, or “boomer shooter” to those who insist on using that term. While I don’t like to call them “boomer shooters” I definitely appreciate the rise in these old school inspired games. I spent many hours of my youth fighting sprite-based demons through pixelated corridors. While some retro style shooters really missed their target, others like Dusk raise the bar. Cultic, while not the best I’ve played, definitely feels like an old school shooter.
Review: Superorganism Celebrates World Wide Pop with Lincoln Hall and at Least Five Local Dads
Superorganism came all the way from London to Chicago to perform at Lincoln Hall on Friday, October 7 as their eighth of 28 shows across the United States and Canada. Their headlining tour celebrates the band’s second album World Wide Pop, released July 15 this year. Their first self-titled album was released in 2018 and includes several hits, the most recognizable being “Something For Your M.I.N.D” which has been featured on Hulu, Netflix, and countless TikTok videos. This art/indie/electro/synth/psychedelic pop band’s members have dwindled since their first album release from eight to five members which include Orono Noguchi on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Dr. Tucan Taylor Michaels on electronic beats and mixing, B on vocals and dancing, Soul on keys, synth and dancing, and Harry on guitar.
Review: Infernax Gets an Appropriately Halloween-Themed New Character
Infernax is a great throwback metroidvania that is chock full of nostalgia and secrets to discover. In fact, it has a whole secret roster of characters that are references to 80s games, like the Contra inspired Maxime Gunn, and Golden Axe-like Axcedor. Now, joining this roster is the mysterious shotgun wielding Stranger.
