Montevallo, AL

Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain parts ways with Tyler Crane following two years

NORTH SHELBY – Following a two-year stint, the Oak Mountain Eagles parted ways with head football coach Tyler Crane on Monday, Oct. 24. The decision came after a 3-7 season for the Eagles in 2022. “We decided to go in a different direction moving forward,” Oak Mountain Principal Andrew...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11

On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we dive into the final week of the regular season. That includes several Thursday night games, some teams concluding their season and others fine tuning their play ahead of the playoffs. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 32:24 mark.
Shelby Reporter

Seniors, this one is for you

There is nothing like senior year. A new journey awaits you after it all ends, but it’s kind of impossible to believe that you are currently in the process of the end. The last fall season of sports, the last time you played your homecoming game, the last touchdown you make as an Eagle, Jaguar or Warrior, the last time you serve an ace, the last time you cheer from the sidelines and the last time you get to sport your school colors before you hit your alumni status.
SHELBY, AL
FanBuzz

The Talladega Jinx Is Part of the Alabama Racetrack's Haunted History

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the most popular racetracks in NASCAR, and for good reason. The Lincoln, Alabama tri-oval boasts some of the fastest racing on the NASCAR schedule, and the infield partying during race weekend is downright legendary. But, before you book that next trip to Dega, you may want to read up on its spooky past. Discussion surrounding Talladega's terrifying history tends to resurface around October. You know, the scariest month of the year.
LINCOLN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Engineering excellence: Montevallo alum paving the way in racing

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo native Cole Frederick has spent untold amounts of time working on cars, and based on his long list of accomplishments, it was time well spent. Frederick, 28, graduated from Montevallo High School in 2012 and left his hometown to study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, where he is now earning his doctorate in computer science and working with a faculty member to create software that makes decisions for cars.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Pelham signs five-year contract with Birmingham Bulls

PELHAM – Birmingham Bulls fans can expect to see the team in Pelham for the next five years. The City of Pelham and the Birmingham Hockey Club LLC, owner and operator of the Birmingham Bulls, has agreed to a new five-year contract on Oct. 3, 2022 making the Pelham Civic Complex the home for the Birmingham Bulls through 2027 according to a press release given by the city of Pelham. A five-year extension is included at the end of the five-year term.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll

Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
24hip-hop.com

RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”

Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster City Schools to close early due to inclement weather

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools announced on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25 that all city schools will dismiss an hour early due to the threat of inclement weather. Busses will also run an hour earlier than normal. ACS also stated that all after-school activities are also canceled, including...
ALABASTER, AL

