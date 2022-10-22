With interest groups pouring millions of dollars into the campaigns for and against the Massachusetts ballot questions, it can be hard to tell what information to trust. That’s why the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University — a nonpartisan research group — took up the task of evaluating claims from both sides on each of the four questions. He joined Adam Reilly on GBH News’ Talking Politics to share what he found on ballot questions 1 and 2.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO