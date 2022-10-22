ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible

Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Questions about Mass. Ballot Questions 1 and 2? A nonpartisan researcher has answers.

With interest groups pouring millions of dollars into the campaigns for and against the Massachusetts ballot questions, it can be hard to tell what information to trust. That’s why the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University — a nonpartisan research group — took up the task of evaluating claims from both sides on each of the four questions. He joined Adam Reilly on GBH News’ Talking Politics to share what he found on ballot questions 1 and 2.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy