Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing
Oct. 26—DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year's Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree...
YAHOO!
Man pleads guilty to secretly recording up woman's dress
Oct. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A Mahanoy City man was caught on camera using the camera on his cellular phone to secretly record up a woman's dress inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart Supercenter earlier this year, according to court records. Instead of a Luzerne County jury seeing the secret recording,...
Comments / 0