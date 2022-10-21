PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.

