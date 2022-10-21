Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Authorities bring charges in 2 New York subway incidents
Two men accused of assaulting people on New York subway platforms are facing charges, authorities said Tuesday. The incidents happened Friday and Sunday and are the latest high-profile violent events of the past few months — including some in its subway system — that have prompted city officials to enhance crime fighting strategies.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
iheart.com
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
KTVZ
After a warning on the school intercom, a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed a teacher and a student while others jumped from windows
As a 19-year-old gunman walked through the St. Louis high school’s hallways with an AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, frightened students and teachers locked classroom doors and huddled in corners. Some heard gunshots — and someone trying to open the doors, they recalled. People jumped...
KTVZ
Amazon driver found dead near truck after possible dog attack
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries. Officers were called to the scene at around 7 p.m. Monday after they were told an Amazon delivery truck had been parked in front of a residential house for several hours.
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant
The Dallas County grand jury today returned a single-count indictment accusing 37-year old Portia Odufuwa of aggravated assault against a public servant for a shooting at Dallas Love Field
