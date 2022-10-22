Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case #14FR08-0281
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, October 28, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Mount Vernon News
Pennymac Loan Services, Llc -Vs- Thomas W. Mccormick, Ii, Et Al. Defendants.
-VS- THOMAS W. MCCORMICK, II, ET AL. DEFENDANTS. Thomas W. McCormick, II, whose last known addresses are: 107 N. McKenzie Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 and 3720 Fortune Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89107, and who cannot be served, will take notice that on July 1, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Money, Foreclosure and other Equitable Relief in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas, Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 22FR07-0172 against Thomas W. McCormick, II and others as Defendants, alleging that, Thomas W. McCormick, II, is in default for all payments from April 1, 2020; that on March 7, 2018, Thomas W. McCormick, II, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed in which said Defendants agreed, among other things, to pay the Note and to comply with all of the terms of the Mortgage Deed hereinafter described, which Mortgage Deed was filed in the Recorder's Office of Knox County, Ohio on March 8, 2018, recorded in Volume 1659, Page 214 of the county recorders records, and assigned to the Plaintiff on September 21, 2021, in Volume 1882, Page 463, of the Knox County Records, that, further, the balance due on the Note is $106,231.42 with interest at the rate of 4.6250% per annum from April 1, 2020; that to secure the payment of the Note, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed to and thereby conveying, in fee simple, the following described premises:
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
Mount Vernon News
Kroger's contract includes $120M in new wages
COLUMBUS – Today, Kroger Columbus Division remains focused on doing what is best for its associates, customers, and community. As Central Ohio’s grocer, Kroger aims to balance significant wage increases for associates with keeping food affordable for customers. Kroger encourages the UFCW to join the company in doing what is best for everyone and the Company is assessing its options in light of the UFCW’s failure to support ratification.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
columbusfreepress.com
Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?
This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
Mount Vernon News
Highland, Danville gain, Centerburg holds position in rankings
The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday, and Highland, Danville and Centerburg remained in their respective top 5s as seven local schools made top 20 lists. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23,...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
Mount Vernon News
Public library to celebrate National Novel Writing Month
MOUNT VERNON – November is National Novel Writing Month, i.e. “NaNoWriMo,” and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has big plans for 2022. NaNoWriMo challenges aspiring authors to knuckle down and write 1,883 words each day in November, with an end goal of completing a 50,000-word draft of a novel by month’s end.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Pumpkin Show Foodies Fully Loaded 614
Next up: I’d heard of 614 Fully Loaded and was excited to try, but afraid I might not find their location. Luckily, a dancing potato on Franklin St was hard to miss, and I had the privilege of tasting these amazing gourmet fries!. You actually have a variety of...
Mount Vernon News
Baker, Hoam lead Mount Gilead boys, Fredericktown girls to KMAC cross country championships
Will Baker led a 1-2-3 finish for Mount Gilead to win the KMAC boys cross country championship Oct. 15, at Fredericktown, Kokosing Reservoir. Elsa Hoam took a 56-second victory to pace the Lady Freddies to a girls division title. Mount Gilead won the boys’ crown with an average time of...
Massillon continues rivalry dominance with 23-13 win over Canton McKinley
The win is the seventh in a row in the series for Massillon
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa OL quickly deletes cryptic tweet sent during halftime of Ohio State State game
Justin Britt is out for the season after complications with a previous knee injury that he had. The offensive lineman was seen tweeting during half-time of the Ohio State game. Britt must’ve been watching how the team played as a whole, because he posted a tweet with just a period...
Watch: Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
Comments / 0