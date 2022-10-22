-VS- THOMAS W. MCCORMICK, II, ET AL. DEFENDANTS. Thomas W. McCormick, II, whose last known addresses are: 107 N. McKenzie Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 and 3720 Fortune Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89107, and who cannot be served, will take notice that on July 1, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Money, Foreclosure and other Equitable Relief in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas, Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 22FR07-0172 against Thomas W. McCormick, II and others as Defendants, alleging that, Thomas W. McCormick, II, is in default for all payments from April 1, 2020; that on March 7, 2018, Thomas W. McCormick, II, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed in which said Defendants agreed, among other things, to pay the Note and to comply with all of the terms of the Mortgage Deed hereinafter described, which Mortgage Deed was filed in the Recorder's Office of Knox County, Ohio on March 8, 2018, recorded in Volume 1659, Page 214 of the county recorders records, and assigned to the Plaintiff on September 21, 2021, in Volume 1882, Page 463, of the Knox County Records, that, further, the balance due on the Note is $106,231.42 with interest at the rate of 4.6250% per annum from April 1, 2020; that to secure the payment of the Note, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed to and thereby conveying, in fee simple, the following described premises:

