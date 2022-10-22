Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Vernon News
Pennymac Loan Services, Llc -Vs- Thomas W. Mccormick, Ii, Et Al. Defendants.
-VS- THOMAS W. MCCORMICK, II, ET AL. DEFENDANTS. Thomas W. McCormick, II, whose last known addresses are: 107 N. McKenzie Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 and 3720 Fortune Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89107, and who cannot be served, will take notice that on July 1, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Money, Foreclosure and other Equitable Relief in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas, Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 22FR07-0172 against Thomas W. McCormick, II and others as Defendants, alleging that, Thomas W. McCormick, II, is in default for all payments from April 1, 2020; that on March 7, 2018, Thomas W. McCormick, II, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed in which said Defendants agreed, among other things, to pay the Note and to comply with all of the terms of the Mortgage Deed hereinafter described, which Mortgage Deed was filed in the Recorder's Office of Knox County, Ohio on March 8, 2018, recorded in Volume 1659, Page 214 of the county recorders records, and assigned to the Plaintiff on September 21, 2021, in Volume 1882, Page 463, of the Knox County Records, that, further, the balance due on the Note is $106,231.42 with interest at the rate of 4.6250% per annum from April 1, 2020; that to secure the payment of the Note, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed to and thereby conveying, in fee simple, the following described premises:
Mount Vernon News
INVITATION TO BID: 1989 International dump truck
The Clay Township Trustees will be selling a 1989 International dump truck by sealed bid. The minimum bid must be at least $5,000. The truck has 55,712 miles. Bids will be accepted by the Clay Township Fiscal officer mailed to PO Box 89 Martinsburg Ohio 43037 or at Township building 105 West Liberty Street Martinsburg Oh, 43037. Bids must be clearly marked sealed bid and delivered no later than 8 PM on the day of bid opening November 21st 2022.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations
BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
richlandsource.com
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 23
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 23.
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Mount Vernon News
Kroger's contract includes $120M in new wages
COLUMBUS – Today, Kroger Columbus Division remains focused on doing what is best for its associates, customers, and community. As Central Ohio’s grocer, Kroger aims to balance significant wage increases for associates with keeping food affordable for customers. Kroger encourages the UFCW to join the company in doing what is best for everyone and the Company is assessing its options in light of the UFCW’s failure to support ratification.
cleveland19.com
Richland County man shot multiple times, police search for suspect
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Richland County man was shot Saturday night by an unknown suspect, according to Mansfield police. Police reported receiving a ShotSpotter Activation Alert near 20 Anitbus Place around 8:31 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the...
Man shot multiple times in Mansfield
The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
crawfordcountynow.com
One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
cuchimes.com
Meet five adoptable Franklin County shelter dogs in need of a home
Choosing to adopt gives an animal a second chance in life, helps prevent overpopulation and stands against unethical puppy mills and backyard breeding. Hannah Henschen, an animal care manager, has been working at the Franklin County Dog Shelter for nine years. She oversees adoption, rescue, behavior and foster programs. “I...
1 dead, 10 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak after birds alert firefighters in Ohio
"He looked in and he saw four dead birds on the bottom of the cage."
Comments / 0