Republic swimmer Brady Lewis keeps getting faster as the season enters the home stretch. At the Central Ozark Conference championship in Webb City last week, he brought home two medals, including a gold in the 100-yard butterfly. Lewis, who had been seeded fourth in the backstroke, also improved on that entry point by taking third place and bringing home a COC bronze. Later in the week, Lewis was even faster in the butterfly, breaking his own personal record and the school record that had previously belonged to Seth Lock. His two-medal performance at the COC championship is our Performance of the Week.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO