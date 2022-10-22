Read full article on original website
X-Factor: Ulshafer Scores and Saves in Tiger Win
As soon as the second overtime period against Webb City ended in a 1-1 tie, goalkeeper Xavier Ulshafer asked coach Jesus Zuniga for a chance to take one of the five upcoming penalty kicks. “Why not?” Zuniga said afterwards about his decision to give Ulshafer the opportunity. “That’s the kind...
Season Slips Away in District Volleyball Loss
Two heavyweights went at it in the district volleyball semifinal between Nixa and Republic Monday, and the Eagles landed the knockout punch. Both teams overcame big deficits before Nixa finished the night with a four-set victory, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21. Republic, which entered the night with a 26-9 record, made...
Essary Leads Repmo Softball All-COC Picks
Senior first baseman EmmaLee Essary was one of five unanimous selections to the All-Central Ozark Conference softball team selected by league coaches. Essary hit .462 and slugged an even 1.000 during her senior season. She homered 13 times and finished the year with 29 extra base hits. Sophomore Annabelle Gerhardt-Hobbs...
Performance of the Week – October 25, 2022
Republic swimmer Brady Lewis keeps getting faster as the season enters the home stretch. At the Central Ozark Conference championship in Webb City last week, he brought home two medals, including a gold in the 100-yard butterfly. Lewis, who had been seeded fourth in the backstroke, also improved on that entry point by taking third place and bringing home a COC bronze. Later in the week, Lewis was even faster in the butterfly, breaking his own personal record and the school record that had previously belonged to Seth Lock. His two-medal performance at the COC championship is our Performance of the Week.
Photos: District Volleyball vs Lebanon
Volleyball Districts vs Lebanon (October 22, 2022)
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
MSU holds grand opening for the John Goodman Amphitheater after delays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After an anxious wait, Missouri State University unveiled the new outdoor John Goodman Amphitheater for the public Sunday afternoon. It broke ground a year and a half ago and was suppose to open earlier this summer. The pushback on the project came from shipping delays due to the pandemic, according to the university.
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
New Drive-In Theater Set To Open In Buffalo
(KTTS News) – A new drive-in movie theater is set to open in Buffalo this week. The Twin Crescent Drive-In will be hosting their grand opening on Friday night. Gates will open at 5 PM and the owners say there will be a double feature. The First movie will be Ghostbusters Afterlife followed by the original Scream.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
