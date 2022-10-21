At the FMI, about 25 staff in Administration — from grant experts to facility managers — offer scientists support so that researchers can focus on their science. Human Resources associate Marilyn Vaccaro started working at the FMI in 1987, when personal computers were just becoming available and DNA was sequenced using meter-long radioactive gels. We talked to Marilyn about how work practices and people at the FMI changed over the past 35 years, and how she contributes to the science done at the FMI.

12 HOURS AGO