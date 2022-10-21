Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
myscience.org
Wageningen to provide Cellular Agriculture education and research
Today, the Dutch government confirmed the allocation of €60 million to support an ecosystem for cellular agriculture, the technology to produce animal products, such as meat and milk proteins, directly from animal and microbial cells. It is the world’s largest financial support ever for cellular agriculture by a national government. Wageningen University & Research is one of the consortium partners and will work on education and research.
myscience.org
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
myscience.org
The healing power of artificial intelligence
Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
myscience.org
Study to look at impact of bushfires and COVID on families
A new study from The Australian National University (ANU) will shed light on the full impact of the 2019/20 bushfires and outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on young families. The study follows the ANU research team’s 2020 Mother and Child survey (MC2020) but will focus on the partners of women who were pregnant or gave birth between November 2019 and December 2020.
myscience.org
Head and neck cancer: Markers to facilitate better treatment in the future
Malignant tumours in the head and neck region are very heterogeneous and therefore difficult to treat. In addition, the lack of prognostic markers is a significant impediment to personalised treatment. A joint study by MedUni Vienna and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Applied Metabolomics focused on the development and identification of specific markers to improve risk assessment for patients. The study was published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
myscience.org
From climate change to stock market prices
Scientists at TU Ilmenau have succeeded in improving the accuracy of data evaluations for forecasting weather events, among other things, by up to 80 percent. In the scientific publication ,,Flipped Classroom - Effective Teaching for Time Series Forecasting", which was published in October, Prof. Patrick Mäder, head of the department Data-intensive Systems and Visualization, and Philipp Teutsch, research associate at the same department, present their research results on the training of recurrent neural networks. They combined different training methods of machine learning to minimize errors in the evaluation of large data sets.
myscience.org
International Commercial and Technology Law LLM champions a new kind of professional for a new world of commerce
A progressive online course from The University of Manchester combines a unique blend of commercial and technology law to prepare ambitious professionals for high-impact jobs in a digital future. As a digital transformation storms the world of commerce, the legal framework must evolve to keep up. New and emerging technologies...
myscience.org
University of Toronto receives Aa1 credit rating and stable outlook from Moody’s
Moody’s Investor Services has once again confirmed a credit rating of "Aa1" for the University of Toronto, noting the university’s stable outlook and a credit profile that "reflects its flagship status as Canada’s largest and top-ranked post-secondary institution, and global brand recognition of its academic and research quality."
myscience.org
Large Hadron Collider achieves project milestone
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully approached a proton collision point for the first time since its three-year refurbishment. The successful implementation of the new Vertex Locator (VELO), which was partly built in Manchester offers a greater collision rate of protons and efficiency. The process is called "VELO closing"...
myscience.org
Research MEFHLD Study day of the Human Rights Defender - Discrimination in higher education: from observation to action
On Thursday, October 20, the Human Rights Defender organized a study day in Paris on discrimination in higher education. Based on several research projects and initiatives supported by the Human Rights Defender, a collective reflection was initiated on the fight against discrimination and the promotion of equality in public higher education. It aims to open the debate based on an updated state of knowledge on discrimination and to encourage exchange and dialogue between all the actors concerned in order to act effectively in the prevention and management of discrimination.
myscience.org
Q&A: David Kaiser on Freeman Dyson, the relentless freethinker
MIT physicist and historian of science has edited a new volume about Dyson, a famed quantum theorist and futurist. In the early 2000s, David Kaiser first visited famed physicist Freeman Dyson at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. By the end of the conversation, Dyson was handing over keys to his office, along with files, to help Kaiser’s research - a characteristically open gesture by Dyson, a legendary quantum theorist.
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
myscience.org
First clinical guideline on Schaaf-Yang syndrome for professionals and families
Improving knowledge of the Schaaf-Yang syndrome (SYS) -an ultrarare disease caused by mutations in the MAGEL2 geneis the aim of the first clinical guideline aimed at healthcare professionals and families of children affected by this pathology. The article, published in the Journal of Medical Genetics , has revealed the effects of the truncated MAGEL2 protein on cell physiology.
myscience.org
Started a crowdfunding to research antimicrobial therapies based on bacteria viruses in people with Cystic Fibrosis
Pilar Domingo, a researcher at the Institute of Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio), a joint centre of the University of Valencia and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has launched the crowdfunding campaign -Adopta un Fago- (-Adopt a phage-), hand in hand with the Spanish Federation of Cystic Fibrosis, to obtain funding to study new antimicrobial therapies. The study focuses on phage therapy, a practice that tries to alleviate diseases caused by multiresistant bacteria through the use of phages, viruses that exclusively affect the bacteria of interest.
myscience.org
Simplifying the production of lithium-ion batteries
MIT spinout 24M Technologies designed a battery that reduces the cost of manufacturing lithium-ion cells. When it comes to battery innovations, much attention gets paid to potential new chemistries and materials. Often overlooked is the importance of production processes for bringing down costs. Now the MIT spinout 24M Technologies has...
myscience.org
The conundrum of the anomalous magnetic moment of the muon
New calculations based on fundamental theories deviate from the currently accepted theoretical value. The anomalous magnetic moment of the muon is a crucial parameter in particle physics as it allows for precision tests of the established Standard Model. A new measurement of this quantity in 2021 caused a furore as it reaffirmed a significant deviation from the theoretical prediction - in other words, the anomalous magnetic moment is greater than anticipated.
myscience.org
Landmark study calls for greater respect for teachers
The Australian Teachers’ Perceptions of their Work Report 2022 is a comprehensive national survey of more than 5000 teachers nation-wide. The key findings of this year’s report ( available here ) reveal;. 7 in 10 teachers don’t feel respected by the Australian public. 1 in 4 teachers...
Comments / 0