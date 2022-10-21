On Thursday, October 20, the Human Rights Defender organized a study day in Paris on discrimination in higher education. Based on several research projects and initiatives supported by the Human Rights Defender, a collective reflection was initiated on the fight against discrimination and the promotion of equality in public higher education. It aims to open the debate based on an updated state of knowledge on discrimination and to encourage exchange and dialogue between all the actors concerned in order to act effectively in the prevention and management of discrimination.

