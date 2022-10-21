Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Wageningen to provide Cellular Agriculture education and research
Today, the Dutch government confirmed the allocation of €60 million to support an ecosystem for cellular agriculture, the technology to produce animal products, such as meat and milk proteins, directly from animal and microbial cells. It is the world’s largest financial support ever for cellular agriculture by a national government. Wageningen University & Research is one of the consortium partners and will work on education and research.
New research sheds light on hidden world of viral coinfections
- New laboratory research using cells from human lungs has, for the first time, offered insights into the hidden world of viral coinfections. Led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research and published in Nature Microbiology, the new research offers a rare glimpse into the world of viral coinfection in human cells. Researchers believe findings from the study may help to explain why coinfections lead to significantly worse outcomes for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.
The healing power of artificial intelligence
Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
Real-time air quality data ’life saving’
Research co-led by The University of Queensland has found sharing real-time air quality readings in developing countries can reduce air pollution and lead to lower mortality rates. Dr Andrea La Nauze from UQ’s School of Economics said the project, in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, was...
Study to look at impact of bushfires and COVID on families
A new study from The Australian National University (ANU) will shed light on the full impact of the 2019/20 bushfires and outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on young families. The study follows the ANU research team’s 2020 Mother and Child survey (MC2020) but will focus on the partners of women who were pregnant or gave birth between November 2019 and December 2020.
How a key immune protein is regulated in the cell
Scientists at EPFL have determined how a protein that is critical in our first line of immune defense is regulated in the cell to prevent autoinflammatory diseases. How does a cell "know" that it’s infected? This is a key question for innate immunity, our first line of defense to any infection or injury, made up of cells that quickly identify pathogens, like viral DNA. To do this, the cells use receptors that can identify nucleic acids - the building blocks of DNA - that in turn activate a signaling molecule called STING (for Stimulator of interferon genes).
Spotlight on FMIers: Marilyn Vaccaro
At the FMI, about 25 staff in Administration — from grant experts to facility managers — offer scientists support so that researchers can focus on their science. Human Resources associate Marilyn Vaccaro started working at the FMI in 1987, when personal computers were just becoming available and DNA was sequenced using meter-long radioactive gels. We talked to Marilyn about how work practices and people at the FMI changed over the past 35 years, and how she contributes to the science done at the FMI.
From climate change to stock market prices
Scientists at TU Ilmenau have succeeded in improving the accuracy of data evaluations for forecasting weather events, among other things, by up to 80 percent. In the scientific publication ,,Flipped Classroom - Effective Teaching for Time Series Forecasting", which was published in October, Prof. Patrick Mäder, head of the department Data-intensive Systems and Visualization, and Philipp Teutsch, research associate at the same department, present their research results on the training of recurrent neural networks. They combined different training methods of machine learning to minimize errors in the evaluation of large data sets.
’The food system as we know it cannot be sustained’
In the Connected Circularity programme, four research teams - within 4 Flagship projects - from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) have been working on HOW to shape the transition to a circular bioeconomy. That is an society in which organic material forms the basis of our food system and in which no more materials are wasted. In a series of podcasts, Sandra van Kampen questions the programme leads about their vision of the circular food system of the future. Today Hilke Bos-Brouwers on Circularity by design: how can we design a fully circular food system for Amsterdam in 2050?
International Commercial and Technology Law LLM champions a new kind of professional for a new world of commerce
A progressive online course from The University of Manchester combines a unique blend of commercial and technology law to prepare ambitious professionals for high-impact jobs in a digital future. As a digital transformation storms the world of commerce, the legal framework must evolve to keep up. New and emerging technologies...
New SNSF project at the Academy of Architecture
A new Research Project titled Visibility Reclaimed. Experiencing Rome’s First Public Museums (1733-1870). An Analysis of Public Audiences in a Transnational Perspective [100016_212922]. Supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Project is directed by Carla Mazzarelli, full professor at the Institute of History and Theory of Art and Architecture (ISA) at the USI Academy of Architecture. It relies on the collaboration of a research team that includes both internal ISA project partners (Christoph Frank and Daniela Mondini) and important international museum institutions and universities, such as Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid (David Garcia Cueto), Durham University (Stefano Cracolici), Università Roma Tre (Giovanna Capitelli), and Università degli Studi La Sapienza (Chiara Piva).
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
Using crushed minerals to combat climate change
Can minerals help extract the greenhouse gas CO2 from the air? PhD candidate Emily te Pas is investigating the potential of spreading crushed silicate minerals on agricultural land. ’This is still pioneering at this stage. It is important to collect data: does it work and is it safe?’’
Q&A: David Kaiser on Freeman Dyson, the relentless freethinker
MIT physicist and historian of science has edited a new volume about Dyson, a famed quantum theorist and futurist. In the early 2000s, David Kaiser first visited famed physicist Freeman Dyson at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. By the end of the conversation, Dyson was handing over keys to his office, along with files, to help Kaiser’s research - a characteristically open gesture by Dyson, a legendary quantum theorist.
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
UCL astrophysicist honoured for Uranus and Jupiter discoveries
Dr William Dunn (UCL Physics and Astronomy) has been honoured by the Institute of Physics for his "paradigm-shifting" research on outer planets of the solar system, and for his leadership of a national school science programme. Dr Dunn was awarded the 2022 Henry Moseley Medal and Prize, which recognises "exceptional...
A revolutionary method to observe cell transport
A team from the UNIGE, in collaboration with the UZH, has developed an innovative strategy for studying membrane proteins, the targets of many drugs. Membrane proteins are key targets for many drugs. They are located between the outside and inside of our cells. Some of them, called ’’transporters’’, move certain substances in and out of the cellular environment. Yet, extracting and storing them for observation is particularly complex. A team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with the University of Zurich (UZH), has developed an innovative method to study their structure in their native environment: the cell. The technique is based on electron spin resonance spectroscopy. These results, just published in the journal Science Advances, may facilitate future development of new drugs.
