Newly discovered optical effect allows IceCube to deduce ice crystal properties. For the study, researchers ran simulations that modeled different paths the light could travel within the detector. They then compared simulated data with a large calibration dataset taken from IceCube. The IceCube calibration data set comprises data from 60,000 LEDs, equipped to all of the DOMs, that emit consistent light pulses into the ice, which are then used to calibrate the optical properties of the ice. From the comparison, researchers were able to infer the mean shape and size of ice crystals within IceCube. This exciting new discovery prompts the generation of new simulations and the adaptation of current reconstruction methods to account for the SpiceBFR model. Not only will this new understanding help IceCube in improving reconstructed neutrino interactions, but it also has implications for the field of glaciology as a whole. "Ice crystal properties are studied in particular to understand ice flow mechanics, which can then be used to predict the Antarctic mass balance and resulting sea-level rise in a changing climate," said Rongen.

1 DAY AGO