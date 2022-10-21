Read full article on original website
Using crushed minerals to combat climate change
Can minerals help extract the greenhouse gas CO2 from the air? PhD candidate Emily te Pas is investigating the potential of spreading crushed silicate minerals on agricultural land. ’This is still pioneering at this stage. It is important to collect data: does it work and is it safe?’’
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
From climate change to stock market prices
Scientists at TU Ilmenau have succeeded in improving the accuracy of data evaluations for forecasting weather events, among other things, by up to 80 percent. In the scientific publication ,,Flipped Classroom - Effective Teaching for Time Series Forecasting", which was published in October, Prof. Patrick Mäder, head of the department Data-intensive Systems and Visualization, and Philipp Teutsch, research associate at the same department, present their research results on the training of recurrent neural networks. They combined different training methods of machine learning to minimize errors in the evaluation of large data sets.
Real-time air quality data ’life saving’
Research co-led by The University of Queensland has found sharing real-time air quality readings in developing countries can reduce air pollution and lead to lower mortality rates. Dr Andrea La Nauze from UQ’s School of Economics said the project, in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, was...
New research sheds light on hidden world of viral coinfections
- New laboratory research using cells from human lungs has, for the first time, offered insights into the hidden world of viral coinfections. Led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research and published in Nature Microbiology, the new research offers a rare glimpse into the world of viral coinfection in human cells. Researchers believe findings from the study may help to explain why coinfections lead to significantly worse outcomes for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.
Wageningen to provide Cellular Agriculture education and research
Today, the Dutch government confirmed the allocation of €60 million to support an ecosystem for cellular agriculture, the technology to produce animal products, such as meat and milk proteins, directly from animal and microbial cells. It is the world’s largest financial support ever for cellular agriculture by a national government. Wageningen University & Research is one of the consortium partners and will work on education and research.
Biotechnology to reduce methane emissions from cattle
Methane emissions could be substantially cut through a $7.5-million project to develop slow-release biopolymer technology for cattle containing a gas-reducing bioactive. The University of Queensland and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) collaboration is being funded by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and the MLA Donor Company Limited, to help producers meet the CN30 target to make the meat industry carbon neutral by 2030.
A revolutionary method to observe cell transport
A team from the UNIGE, in collaboration with the UZH, has developed an innovative strategy for studying membrane proteins, the targets of many drugs. Membrane proteins are key targets for many drugs. They are located between the outside and inside of our cells. Some of them, called ’’transporters’’, move certain substances in and out of the cellular environment. Yet, extracting and storing them for observation is particularly complex. A team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with the University of Zurich (UZH), has developed an innovative method to study their structure in their native environment: the cell. The technique is based on electron spin resonance spectroscopy. These results, just published in the journal Science Advances, may facilitate future development of new drugs.
