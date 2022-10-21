Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Related
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
Games, fun activities lead to lifelong friendships
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Michelle Kennedy never thought she would meet lifelong friends pulling weeds. The now 61-year-old Redwood City woman had recently retired from her marketing job at a tech company and she was bored. She was still young and wanted to get out of the house so “my husband and I wouldn’t become those people who just sit around all day.” So she found a volunteer opportunity taking care of the grounds around the historic Filoli House and Gardens in Woodside. She found herself pulling weeds in a garden patch with some other women. As they worked, they all realized they had a love of hiking and decided to go on a few hikes around the area together. Thus, Kennedy’s hiking club was formed.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
San Jose State RB Camdan McWright struck, killed while riding electric scooter
SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died Friday morning when he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, the school said. He was 18. McWright was hit in a crosswalk at about 6:51 a.m. PDT about two blocks from the...
KQED
‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets
Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
hotnewhiphop.com
Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album
It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
The Bay Area’s 95-year-old Half Moon Bay Bakery is famous for its pumpkin bread
"I tell my kids, 'Do not ever share the recipes.'"
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
Bay Area company joins Ye backlash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
Comments / 1