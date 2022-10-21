Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Michelle Kennedy never thought she would meet lifelong friends pulling weeds. The now 61-year-old Redwood City woman had recently retired from her marketing job at a tech company and she was bored. She was still young and wanted to get out of the house so “my husband and I wouldn’t become those people who just sit around all day.” So she found a volunteer opportunity taking care of the grounds around the historic Filoli House and Gardens in Woodside. She found herself pulling weeds in a garden patch with some other women. As they worked, they all realized they had a love of hiking and decided to go on a few hikes around the area together. Thus, Kennedy’s hiking club was formed.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO