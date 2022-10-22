Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing child
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing child named Jonathan Perez. Police say Perez is an 11-year-old male with a light build, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. Police say he was last seen wearing a colorful "Looney Tunes" lightweight...
CBS 58
'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
On Milwaukee
Walker's Point dining guide
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Walker's Point is a highly diverse neighborhood, offering equally as...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
spectrumnews1.com
Hunting Moon Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin hosted a large celebration of Native American culture this weekend. The Forest County Potawatomi hosted the Hunting Moon Pow Wow at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event served as a celebration of Native culture and dance, as well as a drum competition. The event, which...
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Level 1 sees blowouts, close calls
MILWAUKEE - For nine weeks, teams have created identities, formed bonds and earned the invitation they coveted. A new season starts as playoff invitations have been handed out and now the game changes in Level 1 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
froedtert.com
Spine Surgery Turns the Tables on Pinched Nerves
Ralph Selensky, 67, leads a busy life. A waiter at renowned Milwaukee restaurant Sanford, Ralph has served guests there for more than three decades. He is an accomplished artist who spends hours painting giant canvases, and he enjoys walking along Lake Michigan near his home in Cudahy. It was a...
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
ndatritonian.com
Tissues Please: Ms. Q. Becomes Mrs. Schroeder
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Miss Molly Quakkelaar became Mrs. Schroeder when she tied the knot with husband Andy Shroeder. The pair met in college, as both of their roommates were dating each other. “We crossed paths every once in a while, but we were just friends,” shared Mrs. Schroeder....
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee mom shares personal story about gun violence
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin mom who lost her daughter in a shooting outside their home is speaking out about gun violence and the kindness her daughter brought into this world. The shooting happened Oct. 10 near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee. “She looked at me, and said, 'mom, he...
spectrumnews1.com
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Bicyclist, 71, Dies in South Milwaukee Vehicle Accident
After seeing pictures of the commemorative medallion, I was wondering if there is any relationship between the first mayor of South Milwaukee George P Bush and the American presidents George HW Bush and George W Bush???. Karl.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas; last day on job, gift to fallen deputies memorial
Earnell Lucas ends his tenure as Milwaukee County Sheriff on Sunday. In his last act as sheriff, Lucas is presenting a significant financial gift to the fallen deputies memorial, also known as the "Call to Duty Memorial."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Derek M. Williams: Can the Scales of Justice ever be fair for a Black man in Milwaukee?
Sometimes in life you hear a story that seems hard to believe. A number of years ago a woman named Rikki walked up to me after a presentation I had done and asked if she could share her husband Derek’s story. I said of course you can. She told me that her husband had been in prison since the 1990s.
CBS 58
New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
