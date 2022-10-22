The landscape in the ACC Coastal Division transformed a bit over the weekend, allowing Virginia football a chance to turn things around. UVA, which pulled off a mild upset at Georgia Tech, stopped the bleeding with impeccable timing. Tony Elliott’s Cavaliers don’t leave the state of Virginia for the remainder of the regular season, and have a chance to build momentum if they can use the win over the Yellow Jackets to gain some steam.

