FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect
Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
jerryratcliffe.com
Afonso selected as ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week
Following a late game-winning goal against No. 25 Wake Forest on Saturday that put Virginia on top of the ACC standings, the conference announced Tuesday that UVA’s Leo Afonso has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Afonso proved to be the difference in a hard-fought match...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott has come-to-Jesus meeting with special teams, demands more from his best; Woolfolk my be punt-return man
Let’s face it, Virginia’s special teams are not er … uh… so special, and blunders by those units could have, and should have cost the Cavaliers a win in Atlanta last week. With a new freshman kicker, UVA left seven points on the field with two...
jerryratcliffe.com
Walsh named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Sophomore Gretchen Walsh was named Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week after swimming some of the top times in the country to lead UVA to a win over No. 11 Florida on Saturday. Walsh swam her way to three NCAA A cuts in Virginia’s meet against Florida....
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia has a chance to build momentum with shaky Miami coming to town
The landscape in the ACC Coastal Division transformed a bit over the weekend, allowing Virginia football a chance to turn things around. UVA, which pulled off a mild upset at Georgia Tech, stopped the bleeding with impeccable timing. Tony Elliott’s Cavaliers don’t leave the state of Virginia for the remainder of the regular season, and have a chance to build momentum if they can use the win over the Yellow Jackets to gain some steam.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA’s Myers named recipient of 2022 Diane Geppi-Aikens Memorial Award
The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) named Julie Myers, head coach at the University of Virginia, as its 2022 Diane Geppi-Aikens Memorial Award recipient. Myers will be honored during the 2022 IWLCA Hall of Fame and Honors Banquet Dinner on the evening of November 17. The Diane Geppi-Aikens...
