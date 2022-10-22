Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento sees economic boost from sporting events
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While the Ironman competition makes a strong return to Sacramento, it wasn’t the only sports event that made an economic impact to the capital city of California. On the night of October 22, there were home games for the Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Republic FC, and Sacramento State football. In the previous […]
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun with the dogs at the Lincoln Hills outdoor pool
It was fun to watch the dogs run around the Sun City Lincoln Hills outdoor pool, diving in the water, swimming and doing it again and again!. They were having so much fun at their special event during the outside pool’s closing day. What fun for the pooches and...
Man fatally shot after CA high school football game
A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
goldcountrymedia.com
William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit
This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
csus.edu
Developers break ground on project where a new Sacramento State campus will be located
Roseville-based Taylor Builders Inc. broke ground Friday, Oct. 21, on Placer One, a 2,213-acre master-planned community in Placer County, laying the groundwork for a new Sacramento State campus and an unprecedented partnership with Sierra College, the county, and developers. “This is about the community,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen...
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn State Theatre: Tannahill Weavers offer celebration in Celtic music
THE TANNAHILL WEAVERS When: Friday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. Where: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: Tickets: $30, plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Just in time for Samhain (Celtic New Year’s Eve), celebrate the rich musical heritage of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
abc10.com
Grant Union High School shooting sets Sacramento on pace to break last years homicide count
One man was killed in a shooting at Grant High School during a football game, Friday. This marks the 50th homicide in Sacramento this year.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5
I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
Woman dies in roll-over along I-5 near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday along southbound I-5 near Stockton, according to CHP. The collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. near the Eight Mile Road offramp, when the woman attempted to change lanes and made contact with the front passenger side of another vehicle, according to CHP. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
villagelife.com
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
Fire crews working to remove unknown chemicals found inside abandoned home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to remove unknown chemicals that were stored inside an abandoned home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials said crews in the department’s hazardous materials type-1 teams are at the abandoned house, located near 19th and Matson Drive in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Fire Capt. Andrew […]
