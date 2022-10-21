Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Related
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
New York Post
‘Beetlejuice’ is closing on Broadway. We found the best ticket prices
If you say “Beetlejuice” three times, he’ll appear. At least that’s the case until Jan. 8 when the meta, gothic show at the Marquis Theatre closes on Broadway. “Beetlejuice,” about a recently deceased couple attempting to haunt the new tenants of their old house with the help of Beetlejuice, is based on the classic 1988 Tim Burton film.
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening
Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update
UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Chicago Fire Star Promises That 'Heads Will Roll' In Halloween Episode, Plus Why The Showrunners Are Excited
Chicago Fire has some tricks to go with the treats in the Halloween episode, and one star (plus the showrunners) are excited for fans to see it.
A 'Back to the Future' show will premiere on Broadway next summer!
It's official: the Back to the Future musical that has been running in London's West End since September of 2021 is finally hitting Broadway in the summer of 2023. The announcement was made public on, of course, October 21—Back to the Future day. Specifically, previews will kick off at...
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Adds Five Cast Members
Fear not, Dune believers, it would appear The Sisterhood is still on track to come alive at HBO. The prequel series, set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic, has added five new performers to its cast. Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea have joined the production as series regulars, alongside previously announced stars Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma.
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
The Back to the Future Musical Is Finally Traveling to Broadway and We’ve Got the Details
Watch: Lea Thompson Talks "Back to the Future" Message. On Oct. 21, it was announced that the Back to the Future musical, which has been running in London's West End since September 2021, is headed stateside for a run in New York City next summer, according to Deadline. Based on...
Christina Ricci Reacts to Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday in New Addams Family Netflix Series
Actress Christina Ricci may not have originated the role of Wednesday on The Addams Family, but she has a fondness for it. After all, Wednesday was originally played on TV by Lisa Loring. Yet millions of people have seen Ricci play the beloved character in the 1991 movie that also starred Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia. Streaming platform Netflix is going to offer up a new telling of Wednesday’s story in a series simply titled Wednesday. Tim Burton, who passed on directing the movie, is behind this series and has Jenna Ortega on board to play Wednesday. Recently, both actresses happened to get together for an interview. In it, Ricci offers her initial impressions upon seeing Ortega play Wednesday.
startattle.com
Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Startattle.com – Christmas Bedtime Stories 2022. Christmas Bedtime Stories is a Hallmark drama romance movie directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers. The teleplay...
13 Shows to See On (and Off) Broadway This Fall
New York theater is healing; for proof, just look at the record-breaking $1,043,825 that September’s Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction raised for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS or the scads of illicit recordings of Lea Michele in Funny Girl across Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. As the city plunges headlong into fall, it’s as good a time as any to see a new—or newly revived—play or musical; the most difficult thing may simply be determining what to buy tickets for and when. To help you sort that out, here’s a guide to some of our favorite (and most eagerly awaited) shows this season. Happy theatergoing!
Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."
30 Classic TV Shows We’d Like to See Rebooted
According to Statista, 40% of adults want to see their favorite TV series rebooted to follow new storylines, and 40% hope to see existing stories through the lens of improved technology. Both short-lived and long-lived shows have spawned reboots. Some series were on the air for many years before inspiring new generations of viewership with […]
Comments / 0