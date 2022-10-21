Actress Christina Ricci may not have originated the role of Wednesday on The Addams Family, but she has a fondness for it. After all, Wednesday was originally played on TV by Lisa Loring. Yet millions of people have seen Ricci play the beloved character in the 1991 movie that also starred Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia. Streaming platform Netflix is going to offer up a new telling of Wednesday’s story in a series simply titled Wednesday. Tim Burton, who passed on directing the movie, is behind this series and has Jenna Ortega on board to play Wednesday. Recently, both actresses happened to get together for an interview. In it, Ricci offers her initial impressions upon seeing Ortega play Wednesday.

1 DAY AGO