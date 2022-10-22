Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Related
Hampton falls to Richmond 41-10 on Homecoming
HAMPTON (WAVY) – Reece Udinski completed 30 of 37 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead Richmond past Hampton 41-10 on Homecoming Saturday at Armstrong Stadium. The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association) also managed to contain the Pirates rushing attack, which was held to just 44 yards. The Pirates (4-3, 1-3 […]
969wsig.com
Dukes Men’s Soccer earns draw at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Both James Madison and South Carolina scored in the first half Sunday afternoon before ultimately drawing, 1-1, at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium to give the Dukes another point in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to five matches...
Virginia Beach’s Laborn leads Marshall past JMU 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Beach’s Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12. Laborn, who played at Cox High School, Ocean Lakes High School and Catholic, has surpassed 100 yards on the ground […]
969wsig.com
JMU Women’s Soccer falls short at Georgia Southern, 1-0
STATESBORO, Ga. – James Madison conceded a goal in the first half for the first time all season as they fell to Georgia Southern, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer at Eagle Field at Erk Park. The Dukes drop their first league match of...
Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
969wsig.com
James Madison Field Hockey tops UC Davis, 4-1
DAVIS, Calif. — Senior Eveline Zwager produced a hat trick to help lift JMU over UC Davis, 4-1, at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Friday afternoon. The win gives James Madison a 9-6 record with two games remaining on its schedule. The Aggies (2-11, 1-5 American East) will take a trip to New Hampshire to face the Wildcats on Oct. 28.
969wsig.com
JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
shoredailynews.com
Nandua wins in Friday night football
The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Snow Hill Friday night in Eastville 48-37. Nandua topped the Arcadia Firebirds in Friday night’s district rivalry match up 23-6. Kenny Walker named Nandua’s Nazere Blake the player of the game Friday night. Blake had 123 yards from scrimmage on offense and did a great job shadowing Arcadia’s Nasir Dorsey on defense.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
olhscurrent.org
New band director takes on new career
New band director, Katelyn Proffitt, began her band education career at Ocean Lakes as of the 2022-2023 school year. Memories could be made by doing something that people think someone will never remember. Even though switching band directors or any person you are used to is difficult, it can be done easily.
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Man hurt in Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood
A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, according to police.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Comments / 0