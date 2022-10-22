No. 14 Syracuse's perfect start to the season came to an end Saturday as the Orange fell 27-21 at No. 5 Clemson. Garrett Shrader led the Orange (6-1, 3-0 ACC) in the air with 167 yards passing on 18-for-26 and one touchdown while also running for a team-best 71 yards and a touchdown. The Syracuse defense forced Clemson into four turnovers, the first four-plus turnovers for the Orange defense since the 2020 season. Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 86 yards, averaging 14.3 per game. Sean Tucker rushed for 54 yardson five carries.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO