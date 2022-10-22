Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Orange Set To Open Exhibition Season Against IUP
Game Details: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse men's basketball is set to open its exhibition slate at the JMA Wireless Dome when it takes on Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Both teams start their season with the exhibition....
cuse.com
Orange Name Captains for 2022-23 Season
The Syracuse women's basketball team selected its captains for the 2022-23 season. Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will help lead the Orange through head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's first season at the helm. "We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for this upcoming season," Legette-Jack...
cuse.com
No Place Like Home for No. 12 Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Four different goal scorers helped lift No. 12 Syracuse University field hockey to a perfect 9-0 regular season at J.S. Coyne Stadium, knocking off No. 19 Rutgers 4-3 Sunday afternoon, the first unbeaten season at Coyne since 2015. Prior to the game, the team honored its...
cuse.com
#4 Syracuse Draws With NC State, Clinches Atlantic Division Title
RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 4 Syracuse battled to a 1-1 draw against NC State on the road. Both sides shared the points, as the Orange secured the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014. 'Cuse will have home-field advantage in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament until the ACC Final in Cary, N.C on Sunday, Nov. 13.
cuse.com
#14 Syracuse Halted at #5 Clemson
No. 14 Syracuse's perfect start to the season came to an end Saturday as the Orange fell 27-21 at No. 5 Clemson. Garrett Shrader led the Orange (6-1, 3-0 ACC) in the air with 167 yards passing on 18-for-26 and one touchdown while also running for a team-best 71 yards and a touchdown. The Syracuse defense forced Clemson into four turnovers, the first four-plus turnovers for the Orange defense since the 2020 season. Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 86 yards, averaging 14.3 per game. Sean Tucker rushed for 54 yardson five carries.
cuse.com
Kimoto And Kozyreva Conclude Super Regional Play
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Syracuse tennis concluded its run at the ITA Northeastern Super Regionals on Sunday afternoon on the campus of Yale University. The doubles pair of Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva took down Kung and Cheng from Yale, 0-6, 7-6(4), 10-3. Kimoto and Kozyreva then moved on to face Amimeni/Tewolde of Columbia, where the Orange fell 6-3, 6-4.
cuse.com
Varsity Eight Takes Eighth at Head of the Charles
The Syracuse varsity eight finished eighth and the second varsity eight took 20th in the Women's Championship Eight at the Head of the Charles on the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass. "The results today are positive for our program," said head coach Luke McGee. "We are much more competitive internally...
cuse.com
'Cuse Set to Start 2022-23 Season at Head of the Charles
Syracuse's varsity eight and second varsity eight will kick off the 2022 fall season at the Head of the Charles on Sunday, October 23. The regatta, which began in 1965, is held on the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass. Both of Syracuse's boats will compete in the Women's Championship Eight event, which begins at 2:11 pm.
cuse.com
Orange Sweep Tigers Friday Evening
CLEMSON, S.C. - Syracuse volleyball (10-9, 6-3 ACC) secured the three-set sweep against Clemson (11-10, 2-7 ACC) on Friday evening inside Jervey Gymnasium (25-23, 25-17, 25-19). Tonight's victory was the squad's second sweep of the season and first since entering conference play. "I'm really proud of the team's performance tonight,"...
cuse.com
Orange Face Road Test at Virginia Tech
Game Details: Sunday, October 23, Blacksburg, Va., 1:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-6-2, 1-5-2) faces a second consecutive road encounter when it plays at Virginia Tech (9-5-2, 3-4-1) on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Orange hope to stop the Hokies' six-game unbeaten streak against SU. The Syracuse-Virginia Tech Series. The Hokies have a...
cuse.com
Syracuse Earns Top Collegiate Finish at Head of the Charles Regatta
The men's rowing team had its best finish in program history at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday afternoon. The Orange won the College Championship in the Men's Championship Eights division finishing second overall behind the U.S. Men's National Team while the Champ 4+ finished fourth overall and third in the College Championship of the Championship Fours.
cuse.com
Miyuka Kimoto Moves On To Quarterfinals
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Syracuse tennis wrapped up the first day of ITA Northeast Super Regionals on the campus of Yale University. At the conclusion of today's action, Miyuka Kimoto was the lone Orange to advance to the Quarterfinal round after logging two victories. Kimoto defeated Alexandra Benedetto, 6-3, 6-2,...
cuse.com
Men's Rowing Begins Fall Season at Head of the Charles Sunday
The Syracuse University men's rowing team will be headed east this weekend to Cambridge, Mass., for the 57th edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta. The Orange will look to beat their impressive results from last year, where the Championship Eight (Champ 8+) placed fifth overall, and the Championship Four (Champ 4+) placed seventh overall, fifth among U.S. college crews participating.
Comments / 0