ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Courier News

Dunkin' with drive-thru planned for Route 35 in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE – A drive-thru Dunkin’ may be coming to St. Georges Avenue. Applicant St. George Property Management LLC is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval, bulk variances and design exceptions from the township Planning Board to build a Dunkin’ at 1379 St. Georges Ave., also known as Route 35. The application...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy