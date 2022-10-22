ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
Kickoff time for Cajuns home game vs. Troy announced

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s home Sun Belt Conference contest on Nov. 5 against Troy has been scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game at Cajun Field will be streamed live on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
CHALMETTE, LA
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast

Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
COVINGTON, LA
Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed

It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
METAIRIE, LA
Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

