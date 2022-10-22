Read full article on original website
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NOLA.com
Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast
Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
NOLA.com
Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed
It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
NOLA.com
Brass band send-off is planned for New Orleans’ No. 1 graffiti fighter, the Gray Ghost
To those who believe graffiti is a blight, a symbol of gang territorialism, societal erosion or even Satanism, Fred Radtke was a civic hero. But his devotion to eradicating street painting of all sorts cast him as a villain among those who see graffiti as a vehicle of personal expression and unfettered artistry.
NOLA.com
Open School Board seats in western St. Tammany draw large fields
St. Tammany Parish School Board seats in the Covington and Folsom areas are guaranteed to have new faces come Jan. 1, with three long-term incumbents choosing not to seek new terms in the Nov. 8 election. While the open seats have drawn the most interest, two first-term School Board members...
NOLA.com
Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
NOLA.com
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
