Arizona State

12 News

ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Project Veritas: Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs’ Twin Sister Reveals Democrat Plan to Promote ‘Extreme’ Trump Candidates

An undercover exposé by Project Veritas Action (PV) revealed Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ twin sister’s boast of a Democrat Party plan to fund the primaries of “extreme Trump-endorsed candidates” to secure their nominations, with the apparent presumption they would then lose against the Democrat candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll

(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections

Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona GOP candidate appears to be wearing blackface in new posted photos

PHOENIX — New photographs have emerged that appear to show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona's 9th Legislative District, wearing blackface and brownface as part of two separate costumes. Mendoza attracted attention back in 2020 for retweeting a series of anti-Semitic messages that resulted in her being pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

TENNESSEE STATE
Arizona Mirror

The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet

Kari Lake’s campaign manager likened all Native Americans to bloodthirsty savages who engage in human sacrifice in a racist tweet mocking the concept of Indigenous People’s Day. “Happy Indigenous People’s Day!” Colton Duncan wrote on Twitter along with an artist’s rendering of a human sacrifice by an ancient Mesoamerican civilization that lived thousands of miles […] The post The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN

