4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff awarded sophomore walk-on Isaac Lindsey with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Schley Designed Tudor Mansion in Shorewood, WI Overlooking Lake Michigan Lists for $2,849,900
The Mansion in Shorewood offers beautiful backyard with outdoor granite Kit, pergola dining area and Firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 4496 North Lake Dr, Shorewood, Wisconsin; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,136 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Campbell – RE/MAX United – Cedarburg – (Phone: 414-331-7888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Shorewood.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
glendale-wi.org
FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Port Washington Road)
Below is brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood ln.) continues. Possible closure extension required until November 2nd due to some unforeseen circumstances at the railroad bridge. Road should be restored and open for business access from Landmark Credit Union’s entrance to Bender Rd by end of week. Work expected to occur over the weekend (Oct. 29th and 30th).
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
fortatkinsononline.com
Sara Rodriguez makes campaign stop in Fort
Democratic Party candidate for lieutenant governor Sara Rodriguez was a featured speaker Saturday at an after-canvass rally sponsored by the Jefferson County Democratic Party. The event was held at Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Fort Atkinson. Canvassers, who had spent the day knocking on area doors in support of Assembly District...
On Milwaukee
6 spots to buy firewood
It's the perfect time of year for an indoor or outdoor fire, so where and how to buy firewood is a common question these days. Grabbing a $5 bundle from a grocery store or gas station works for the occasional fire, but for those who want access to an abundance of wood for frequent fires – and maybe even the occasional rager – here are six recommended spots.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
nbc15.com
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
Oconomowoc police locate man last seen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
kenosha.com
7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
