Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Four Second-Period Goals Power No. 3 Bobcats Past Maine

ORONO, Maine — The No. 3 Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program scored four goals in the middle 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon, including two in a span of 45 seconds, to lead the Bobcats past Maine 6-2 at the Alfond Sports Arena. Skyler Brind'Amour started the enslaught 45 seconds...
ORONO, ME
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Tied For Fourth After Day One Of Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Quinnipiac women's golf sits in a tie for fourth place out of 16 teams after round one of the Lehigh Invitational on Monday, October 24th. QU ended the first day of the tournament tied for fourth place among 16 teams after shooting 306 (+18) after the opening round of the invitational. Navy leads the field after shooting 295 (+7) on day one.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Down #24 Penn on Senior Day in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. – Eva Veldhorst and Emilia Massarelli each scored to lead the Bobcats in their 2-0 shutout victory over No. 24 Penn in Hamden on Sunday afternoon at Quinnipiac's Senior Day. The Bobcats earned their second win over a ranked opponent this season with the victory. First year...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Sweep Niagara for Fourth Consecutive Victory

HAMDEN, Conn. – Aryanah Diaz tallied 16 kills to lead the Quinnipiac volleyball program past Niagara in straight sets at home Sunday afternoon on Burt Kahn Court to extend the Bobcats' win streak to four games, its longest since 2019. Nicole Legg contributed six kills and six blocks, Alexandra...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

QU Cruises to Home MAAC Win

HAMDEN, Conn. – Four different Bobcats scored en route to a 4-0 victory over Saint Peter's on Saturday afternoon in Hamden. Sander Sonsterud opened up the scoring for the Bobcats in the 9th minute with his first collegiate goal. Quinnipiac captain David Bercedo scored his tenth goal of the season to extend the lead to two before Ramesh Delsouz and Drew Seguro added a goal of their own to push the Bobcats past the Peacocks, 4-0.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Women's Soccer Clinches First Round Bye, Tops SPU

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Quinnipiac women's soccer secured a top-two seed in the MAAC playoffs with their 2-0 victory over Saint Peter's and will have a bye straight into the semi-finals. Seniors Olivia Scott and Kayla Mingachos recorded goals and junior netminder Sofia Lospinoso got her fourth shutout of the year.
HAMDEN, CT
bluehens.com

Men's Swimming And Diving Performs Well At Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's men's swimming and diving team competed in their second meet of the season when they went up against Yale in New Haven, Conn on Oct. 22, 2022. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came...
NEWARK, DE
thedp.com

In Homecoming clash, Penn football narrowly edges out Yale on last-second touchdown

On Saturday afternoon, Fossil Free Penn wasn’t the only thing slowing down Yale. The Quaker defense was ferocious, holding Yale to only 10 first downs and 13 points in a 20-13 win that moves Penn to 6-0 and 3-0 in Ivy League play. With 24 seconds left, senior running back Jonathan Mulatu surged into the end zone to put the Quakers ahead and seal this one for the Red and Blue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?

Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
OXFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT
WGME

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME

