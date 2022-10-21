Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie Makes Low-Key Appearance At Daughter's HBCU Homecoming
The "Eternals" actor casually supported daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Atlanta's Spelman College over the weekend with no entourage or paparazzi in tow.
How One College Student Got the Ultimate Selfie With Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)
Angelina Jolie joined her daughter at Spelman College last weekend for the school's homecoming celebration, graciously stopping for more than a few photo ops along the way. The Oscar winner returned to Atlanta after first dropping off her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, back in August. Online, students and families alike posted about their encounters with the mother-daughter duo. One student, Jordan Berry, caught a particularly inconspicuous selfie with the actress in the crowd that he later posted on Twitter.
Angelina Jolie Has Scored Her First New Acting Role Following Eternals
The last time Angelina Jolie graced the big screen, she played the powerful Thena in the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals. Following her first time in the superhero realm, the iconic actress and Oscar winner will star in a drama called Maria, where she’ll embody the late Maria Callas, a famed opera singer.
13 candid photos of celebrities meeting royals — and we can't tell who's more starstruck
Celebrities and members of the royal family run in similar circles, and even famous people get starstruck sometimes.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Big Spender! Blue Ivy Bids More Than $80K for Diamond Earrings at Gala
Big spender! Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, accompanied her parents to the Wearable Art Gala — and she had her eye on the prize. Blue Ivy, 10, couldn’t resist bidding more than $80,000 for a pair of diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings during the Saturday, October 22, auction. Quinta Brunson, for her part, shared footage while cheering on the elementary schooler’s jewelry pursuit.
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Daniel Craig Steps Out in Rare Appearance with Daughter Ella at London 'Glass Onion' Premiere
Daniel Craig and his actress daughter posed together on the red carpet at the Glass Onion premiere during the BFI London Film Festival Daniel Craig hit the red carpet with a very special guest. On Sunday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor attended the European premiere of the film in London at the Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. Joining him on the red carpet was his daughter, actress Ella Loudon, 30. The actor posed happily in...
Steve And Marjorie Harvey Give Us Fashion Goals In Latest Post
Steve and Marjorie Harvey were spotted on the scene in Paris giving us fashion goals in their latest photos.
Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67
Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.” “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Beloved child star Jacob Tremblay is all grown up in new red carpet pics
Jacob Tremblay has come a long way since his breakout moment as an 8-year-old starring in the critically acclaimed film "Room." On Saturday, Oct. 22, the now 16-year-old actor decided to share two photos side-by-side on Twitter to show just how far he's come in the last seven years. The...
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
CNN — Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his agent announced. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After 'RHOBH' Reunion Drama
Making amends. Andy Cohen issued a public apology after receiving backlash for his response to Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna‘s feud at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. “I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse —...
