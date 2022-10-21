Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
AEW needs to heed CM Punk’s warning about WWE
After weeks and weeks of radio silence, where every tweet, rumor, and word spoken on commentary was heavily scrutinized, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has released a bold, definitive piece of reporting on his website, suggesting that AEW and CM Punk are nearing a contract buyout, with the lone hold up coming from the addition and length of a non-compete clause. Read what Meltzer had to say on the subject below via an h/t to Sports Illustrated.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW
Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete. Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE...
Yardbarker
Wrestling Roundup: Adam Cole’s Return, Lesnar vs Lashley, Adam Page Hurt
Welcome to the wrestling roundup where we look at the biggest stories from the past week or weekend in wrestling. In the wrestling roundup, we not only will look at the news but rumours as well. Again fans love speculating on rumours. And all rumours will be cited from credible sources in the wrestling world. Remember with rumours, none of them have been confirmed. With that said let’s dive into this edition of the wrestling roundup.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW President Reacts To WWE Double Booking Title Holder
New Japan Pro Wrestling president Takami Ohbari has reacted to the recent double booking of a NJPW title holder by WWE. While the reunion of The O.C. on Raw may have come to a shock as fans, perhaps more shockingly is that Karl Anderson is still a title holder for NJPW.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexander Hammerstone On Possible Leap To WWE Or AEW
Many professional wrestlers' goals are to wind up in a major organization, with the options being very limited, especially if you want to appear on weekly TV. AEW has one show on TBS and one show on TNT every week, while WWE has two shows on USA and one on FOX, all of which are major networks. In an interview on "The Wrassingh Show," current Major League Wrestling World Champion Alexander Hammerstone discussed a possible change of scenery by moving from MLW to AEW or WWE in the near future.
PWMania
JD Drake Opens Up About His Current AEW Run
JD Drake has been appearing inside an AEW ring since February of 2021 when he debuted against Eddie Kingston. He has been a familiar face to AEW fans since his debut and has mainly competed on AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation. Drake spoke recently with Wrestling Observer’s Josh Nason...
PWMania
Video: Full Match – Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins: WrestleMania 38 Saturday
Seth “Freakin” Rollins and the WWE Universe get the surprise of a lifetime as none other than “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes makes a raucous return to take on The Visionary at WrestleMania 38: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
wrestletalk.com
AEW World Championship Match Added To Dynamite October 26
While NXT’s premium live event, Halloween Havoc was creating spooky chaos, AEW CEO Tony Khan made an announcement. This Wednesday, October 26 Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT. @AEW World Championship Match @JonMoxley vs @PENTAELZEROM. See you this Wednesday on TBS!”. AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once more be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3. Davey Richards faced Thrillbilly Silas to defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at NWA 74. Now, he will defend the title against Colby Corino at NWA What Hard Times 3.
Stipulation Announced For KOPW 2022 Match At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
The stipulation has been announced for the KOPW 2022 match between El Phantasmo and Shingo Takagi at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. Phantasmo and Takagi had proposed their own stipulation for the bout; Phantasmo pitched a a New York City Street Fight while Takagi suggested a Last Daddy Standing Match. NJPW left the decision up to the fans in a poll, and the decision has been announced.
IWGP Women's Title Tournament Finals Set For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI will battle in the finals of the IWGP Women's Title tournament at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20. Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita while KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert in the tournament semifinals at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. KAIRI received a...
