Disney Plus Will Become the New Home of Doctor Who Outside the UK
The Doctor and the TARDIS are traveling to a new streaming service. BBC announced that Doctor Who fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Disney+ while the BBC will remain Doctor Who's home in the UK and Ireland. This change will take effect starting in November 2023, when the show returns for its 60th anniversary.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Blu-Ray Release Date and Special Features Revealed
If you're already missing looking forward to the next episode of House of the Dragon, you can look forward to the Blu-ray release of Season 1 on December 20. It's available for preorder on Amazon now. House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season is already available to purchase on...
A Shocking House of the Dragon Move Mirrors Game of Thrones' Greatest Sin
The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free premiere review. In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1, Rhaenys finally got her big, dramatic moment, bursting through the bottom of the Dragonpit atop Meleys to deliver a giant middle finger to Team Green and essentially kicking off the Targaryen civil war as she loudly declares her support for Rhaenyra. She may have refrained from burning Alicent and her insufferable son Aegon to a crisp, but her actions will nevertheless have huge consequences for her family, the crown, and for the realm at large.
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Official Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, featuring Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Nebula, Kraglin, Cosmo, Rocket, Groot, and Kevin Bacon. In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for...
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
Lost Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Is Making a Star Wars Movie
Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing and producing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sitting in the director's chair. Deadline recently sensed a disturbance in the force, reporting that the long-rumored Star Wars movie from Lindelof is finally moving forward. Lindelof is said to have teamed up with an as-yet-unannounced writing partner to pen the film's script in collaboration with Ms. Marvel helmer Obaid-Chinoy, who has apparently been enlisted as the project's director.
Andor: Episode 8 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode eight of Andor, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Andor episode 7 review. Episode 8 of Andor is as close as we’ve come to a filler episode yet. Cassian’s capture brings the plot grinding to a halt as we’re repeatedly shown the miserable reality of being under the Empire’s thumb. The portrayal of that tyranny is very well realised, and performances are all still spot on, but the slowdown takes away all of the tension built up over the course of the previous episode. It’s just a shame that we don’t really learn anything new over the course of the 45 minutes that we didn’t know already. But hey, at least we’re one step closer to the ultimate prize - the reemergence of Bor Gullet.
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
Disco Elysium Writer Seemingly Files Lawsuit Against His Former Company
The issues surrounding Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continue, as one ex-developer has apparently filed a lawsuit against the company. According to a report from Tech News Space, an official website of the Estonian court revealed that the lead game designer of Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, is suing ZA/UM. According to...
PSA - God of War: Ragnarok Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media, so if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there. The leak itself, while damaging, appears to be an innocent one. A Twitter account (which we won't link to here) for a user with early code for the game appears to be auto-posting screenshots taken while playing, inadvertently revealing details of the game. IGN has confirmed that the images are legitimate.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force - Theo: Character Introduction Trailer
Meet Theo Klemrath, a knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius and heir to Crown Prince Lombert, and cousin to Laeticia. Watch the trailer to learn more about the character. Theo has known Laeticia and Albaird since childhood and behaves like an older brother to them. Big-hearted and magnanimous, Theo also acts as commander in the Aucerian Navy and is trusted by his men. However, when it comes to the internal politics of the kingdom, Theo finds himself torn between allegiance to his warmongering father and to the king and Laeticia.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
James Gunn, Peter Safran to Lead DC Films as Co-CEOs - The Quick Fix: Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new heads of DC Films and it's none other than The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.
Apple TV Plus is Getting a Price Increase
Apple TV+ - $6.99 a month, previously $4.99. While those increases cover individuals, the rates for family packages also jump. Apple One — a subscription bundling Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, and iCloud+ — now costs $22.95. The Premier package, which adds extra storage, News+, and Fitness+, raises to $32.95 for families.
