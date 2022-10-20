Read full article on original website
Taysha Shares Skyrocket on Astellas Deal
Shares of gene therapy company Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are soaring in the premarket session today after a key deal with Japan’s Astellas Pharma. The latter is making a strategic $50 million investment in Taysha in lieu of a 15% stake. Astellas will also receive an exclusive option to...
Jefferies analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Analysts hold an Analyst/Industry conference call on Ignite and Microsoft with expert Mary Jo Foley on October 25 at 11 am. Webcast Link. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock (NASDAQ:ALPN) Falls after Patient Death
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are down to start today’s trading session after a patient in its cancer study died. Therefore, the company has ended enrollment in its trials for davoceticept. This is the second death from Alpine’s NEON-2 study, which can be attributed to cardiogenic shock. As a...
Do You Want to Make Foolproof Investments? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on IBKR and WHITF
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. The analysts boast a 100% success rate on their ratings on these two stocks: American automated electronic broker Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Australian coal mining company Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) (ASX:WHC).
Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential
A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the...
Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) shares soar on FY2023 outlook
Credit Corp shares jumped after the company reiterated an upbeat FY23 guidance for profit, lending, and investment. The company is also realising growth through recent acquisition moves. Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) rose as much as 9.3% by midday, after the Australian debt collection company reaffirmed its upbeat FY23 guidance....
Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to...
Have Chinese Stocks Hit Bottom? BABA and NIO in Focus
US-listed Chinese stocks had a bit of a meltdown on Monday. All bled profusely after President Xi Jinping’s pivot for absolute power saw him secure an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader. Stuffing his core team with yes-men and publicly humiliating his predecessor Hu Jintao by escorting him out of the Communist Party’s gathering, the market got jittery around concerns the far east giant is pivoting further away from policies which are seen as accommodating to markets, businesses and overall growth.
UPS Delivers Mixed Results in Q3
UPS (NYSE: UPS) posted revenues of $24.2 billion in the third quarter, up 4.2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $120 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.99 per diluted share in Q3, an increase of 10.3% year-over-year and beating Street estimates of $2.84. Carol Tomé, UPS CEO commented, “The...
Philips’ Mixed Q3 Earnings Elicits Quick Response from Management
Philips (PHG), the Dutch health technology company, has reported Q3 earnings. The company beat EPS, with its non-GAAP EPS of €0.25 above estimates by €0.16. However, its €4.3B revenue missed by €60M. The company showed a 5% comparable sales decline, and a comparable order intake decrease of 6%.
Oil Recovers Early Losses
The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.90% to $85.34 today at 10 a.m. EST amid a strong broad-based market momentum. U.S. natural gas too, is up 3.35% to $5.37 today, trying to gain some lost ground over the last week. A challenging macro outlook globally combined with a strong U.S....
Why is NovoCure Stock (NASDAQ:NVCR) Down Today?
Shares of tumor-treating fields devices developer, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), are down today despite expectations for positive Phase three results for its LUNAR study. The reason for this drop is due to a downgrade from Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who changed his stance from Buy to Hold. Jason Bednar is...
UBS Up After Q3 Earnings Beat
UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) reported third-quarter revenues of $8.4 billion, down by 10.6% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.52 per diluted share in Q3, versus $0.63 in the same period last year but surpassing analysts’ estimates of $0.43 per share. The investment bank stated in its press release that...
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 25: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market finished higher, with the S&P/ASX200 setting a new 20-day high. The Australian share market finished Tuesday higher, buoyed by the A-REIT and Telecommunications Services sectors. The S&P/ASX200 closed up, gaining 19.20 points or 0.28% to 6,798.60 and setting a new 20-day high. The broader All Ordinaries...
Weber Shoots Up After Takeover Offer From BDT Capital
Shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the manufacturer of outdoor grills announced in an SEC filing that BDT Capital Partners had proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of Weber for $6.25 per share in cash. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Weber was...
As Home Sales Plummet, These Apartment Stocks Could Make Money
The U.S. real estate market might be rolling over. Some traders will react with anxiety and panic-selling, but you don’t have to give in to the fear-mongering. Instead, you might actually profit from a housing hangover with a stake in these three potential winners. In 2022 and into 2023,...
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Surge Thanks to Favorable Vaccine Data
Shares of vaccine developer Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) surged over 70% today. This can be attributed to favorable data for its experimental pneumococcal vaccine, VAX-24. Indeed, when compared to Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Prevnar 20 vaccine, VAX-24 actually achieved better immune responses for 16 of the serotypes targeted by Prevnar 20. In addition, it had similar results for the other four serotypes while also targeting an additional four not covered by the Pfizer version.
Analysts are All About These 10 Stocks
Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold. Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy. Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings –...
