US-listed Chinese stocks had a bit of a meltdown on Monday. All bled profusely after President Xi Jinping’s pivot for absolute power saw him secure an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader. Stuffing his core team with yes-men and publicly humiliating his predecessor Hu Jintao by escorting him out of the Communist Party’s gathering, the market got jittery around concerns the far east giant is pivoting further away from policies which are seen as accommodating to markets, businesses and overall growth.

51 MINUTES AGO