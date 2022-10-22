Read full article on original website
KEYT
Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer says a cybercriminal has hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said in a statement Wednesday “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted. The government has been planning urgent legislative reforms on cybersecurity regulation since a hacker stole the personal data of almost 10 million current and former customers of telecommunications company Optus last month. Legislation introduced to Parliament Wednesday would substantially increase penalties for privacy breaches.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
KEYT
Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government has agreed on a compromise to allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal. The Germany Ministry for Economic Affairs said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ Cabinet agreed on Wednesday to allow COSCO Shipping to only acquire a stake below 25% in the Tollerort terminal of Hamburg port logistics company HHLA. The original deal had called for a 35% stake. The ministry says the decision was made to prevent a “strategic investment” by COSCO in the terminal and “reduces the acquisition to a purely financial investment” due to “the existence of a threat to public order and safety.”
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
KEYT
Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation, less than a week before they pick their next leader. Baseless rumors are whipping through social media in Latin America’s largest democracy, roiling Brazilian politics much as U.S. politics has been roiled. The rumors helped prompt Brazil last week to enact the strictest limits in years on the country’s otherwise free-flowing democracy. It’s a conundrum posed by social media across the world, especially in countries wrangling with the intersection between modern technology and centuries-old liberties like free speech. The Superior Electoral Court, the country’s top electoral authority, announced Thursday that it would be banning “false or seriously decontextualized” content that “affects the integrity of the process.”
KEYT
EU ministers delay for a month decision on more energy unity
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have given themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster. Yet, at the end of EU meeting of energy ministers, the most palpable decision was to task the executive Commission to prepare proposals ready for decision at a Nov. 24 emergency meeting.
KEYT
Japan steps up push to get public buy-in to digital IDs
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign up for digital IDs or possibly lose access to their public health insurance. As the naming implies, the initiative is about assigning numbers to people, similar...
KEYT
Malaysia is braced for major floods. So why is it holding an election?
The Malaysian government’s insistence on holding a snap general election next month during a monsoon season that’s expected to bring devastating floods risks putting politics above people’s lives, opposition lawmakers and political analysts say. Malaysia will head to the polls on November 19, the country’s election commission...
KEYT
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced Monday the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese nationals have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray says show China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.” A Chinese government official says Beijing opposes U.S. efforts to “suppress Chinese companies.”
Germany agrees plan to legalise recreational cannabis
Germany on Wednesday paved the way to legalising the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, a step which would leave it with one of the most liberal cannabis policies in Europe. In the Netherlands, seen as a pioneer on cannabis policy, the sale, possession and consumption of small amounts of the drug has been tolerated by authorities since 1976.
KEYT
French, German leaders to meet in Paris amid diverging views
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet in Paris with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz amid divergences between the two neighbors and key European Union allies over EU strategy, defense and economic policies. Macron and Scholz will have a working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace Wednesday. Initially, a French-German joint Cabinet meeting was scheduled that day, but it has been postponed for January, both Paris and Berlin arguing they still have work to reach consensus on some bilateral issues. French-German divergences are not unusual as both countries, which are the eurozone’s biggest economies, are used to having different stances on a series of topics, including defense and energy.
KEYT
Ethiopia peace talks have begun on Tigray, South Africa says
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — A South Africa government spokesman says peace talks to end Ethiopia’s devastating Tigray conflict have begun there. It is the highest-level effort yet to end two years of fighting that has killed perhaps hundreds of thousands of people. The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African Union-led talks are expected to continue until Sunday. Delegations from the Ethiopian government and Tigray authorities arrived in South Africa this week. The Tigray region of more than 5 million people is again cut off from the world by renewed fighting that began in late August.
KEYT
Thousands march on anniversary of Sudan coup, 1 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Sudan’s capital of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of a military coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. Medical officials said Tuesday that one protester was killed after being run over by a security force vehicle. Videos published on social media show thousands of demonstrators marching with flags and drums. An online network tracker says internet services across the country have been blocked. Since its takeover, the military has cracked down and suppressed near-weekly pro-democracy marches with as many as 118 protesters reported killed. Sudanese pro-democracy groups reject any settlement with the military.
KEYT
Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts
BEIRUT (AP) — A new report has found that the United Nations has procured tens of millions of dollars in contracts with companies linked to Syrian government-backed individuals sanctioned for human rights abuses. Syria’s uprising turned civil war that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. The report released on Tuesday analyzed the U.N.’s top 100 suppliers in Syria in 2019 and 2020. It concluded that almost half of the procured contracts in those two years were with suppliers who were involved in human rights abuses or may have profited from them.
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews 'dirty bomb' claims
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night. Russian forces launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and more than 100 multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said. The attacks come as fears are growing that Russia, facing setbacks on the battlefield, might try to detonate a so called “dirty bomb,” a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror or could go as far as tapping its nuclear arsenal. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces that involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force.
KEYT
Canadian industry minister denies Rogers-Shaw telecom merger
OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Canada’s federal industry minister says he will not approve a multi-billion-dollar merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications, two of the country’s largest telecommunication companies. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did leave the door open to a revised agreement. The US$19.11 billion ($Cdn 26 billion) proposed merger would have meant the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw to Rogers, which requires Champagne’s approval. “Today, I officially denied that request,″ Champagne said Tuesday evening.
KEYT
Amazon workers in California withdraw petition for union vote after defeat in New York
Six months after the grassroots Amazon Labor Union scored a historic victory by becoming the first to unionize one of the tech giant’s US facilities, it now appears to be grappling with setbacks and delays. Workers at a California Amazon facility withdrew their petition late last week to unionize...
KEYT
Mexico leader: open domestic flights to foreign airlines
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he wants to allow foreign airlines to operate domestic service between Mexican cities, to drive down prices. Mexican law currently prohibits foreign carriers from operating purely domestic flights. For example, a U.S. airline can currently fly from New York to Cancun, but not Cancun to Mexico City. Known as “cabotage,” the president wants to allow the practice to lower ticket prices. The proposal would fly in the face of López Obrador’s push to make Mexico self-sufficient. But the president also wants to lower domestic airfares, and bring service to smaller cities that lack flights.
