The No. 13 Nebraska rifle team remained undefeated on Sunday, defeating No. 11 Air Force 4,707-4,699. With the win, the Huskers improve to 4-0 on the season. Junior All-American Cecelia Ossi (1,180) and freshman Emma Rhode (1,180) placed first and second overall. Junior All-American Madelynn Erickson joined them in the top five overall, finishing fifth with a score of 1,175.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO