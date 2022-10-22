ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhler, KS

adastraradio.com

No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Five thoughts on state volleyball

There was a time when volleyball in Reno County wasn’t so strong. Now, it seems at least two of the eight county schools head to a state volleyball tournament every year. After Saturday’s substate tournaments across seven classifications, three county teams are headed to state – Hutchinson (Class 5A), Pretty Prairie (1A Division 1), and Central Christian (1A Division 2). Here are five thoughts on the upcoming state tournaments, which are Friday and Saturday in Salina (Classes 6A and 5A), Hutchinson (4A and 3A), Dodge City (2A and 1A Division 1), and Emporia (1A Division 2).
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Newman University soccer player passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Morris Eugene Mills

Morris "MOE" Eugene Mills passed away Saturday October 22, 2022 at. Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas surrounded by his family. Morris was born in Russell, Kansas on February 12, 1952, the son of. Mildred (McCord) Mills and Melvin Mills. Morris graduated from Russell High School in 1970 and attended Salina.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Kenneth Kay Alexander

Kenneth “Kenny” Kay Alexander, 81, of McPherson, died October 18, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born January 3, 1941, in Linn, to Leo Kenneth and Lylah (Gross) Alexander. Kenny graduated from Washington County High School and took some college credits before serving in the U.S. Navy...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Leon J. Moeder

Leon Joseph Moeder, 74, died October 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 29, 1948, the second child of Engelbert “Bert” and Rita (Sulzman) Moeder. Leon graduated from Plainville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, in 1972. While...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Virginia Rose Packebush

Virginia Rose Packebush, 90, of Partridge, died October 23, 2022, at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson. She was born December 16, 1931, in rural Partridge, to William and Sadie (Shaffer) Stiggins. Virginia graduated from Partridge High School in 1949. She was married in 1950, to OJ “Pack” Packebush, in Partridge. Together they...
PARTRIDGE, KS
adastraradio.com

Evelyn Allene Urich

Evelyn Allene Urich, 75, passed away October 21, 2022, at Schowalter Villa Health Care, Hesston, KS. She was born December 6, 1946, in Sterling, KS, to John Roy Oden and Mabel Marie (Dyke) Oden. Evelyn was a graduate of Sterling High School, Sterling, KS. She was employed in the Housekeeping...
STERLING, KS
adastraradio.com

Dianne Kay (Watkins) Surface-Deckard

She was born November 24, 1949, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the daughter of Virgil and Charlotte Watkins. She was a 1967 graduate of Marquette High School. On June 10, 1967, Dianne was united in marriage to Bradley Lowell Surface in Garnett. He preceded her in death in 2006. On...
MARQUETTE, KS
adastraradio.com

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Public Schools Announces Teachers of the Year

McPherson, KS – McPherson Public Schools is pleased to announce the winners for Teacher of The Year. Ms. Meghan Mai was selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Mr. Kyle Unruh was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mai serves as a Special Education...
MCPHERSON, KS

