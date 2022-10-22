Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Inman’s Martisko Finishes 10th at Regionals, Qualifying for State on Saturday
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. – Inman’s Tyler Martisko, has managed to extend his cross-country season one more week. He finished tenth in the regional meet on Saturday, qualifying him for the state cross-country meet next Saturday, in Wamego. Coach Jay Parsons said, “I know he is happy and glad...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
adastraradio.com
No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Fall in Four Sets at Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team entered the final week of the regular season with a tough four-set loss to Garden City on Saturday at Conestoga Arena. The 20th-ranked Blue Dragons had a two-match win streak snapped as Garden City defeated Hutchinson 24-26, 26-24, 22-25,...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Cross Country Sweeps McPherson Regional; Hard Work Pays Off with Another Trip to State
BUHLER, Kan. – The current members of the Buhler Cross Country team have never not qualified for 4A State. The Buhler boys have claimed four-straight 4A titles, while the girls have been a constant presence in the top four, winning their own title in 2019 – a streak that this year’s roster is focused on extending.
adastraradio.com
Leon J. Moeder
Leon Joseph Moeder, 74, died October 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 29, 1948, the second child of Engelbert “Bert” and Rita (Sulzman) Moeder. Leon graduated from Plainville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, in 1972. While...
adastraradio.com
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
adastraradio.com
Evelyn Allene Urich
Evelyn Allene Urich, 75, passed away October 21, 2022, at Schowalter Villa Health Care, Hesston, KS. She was born December 6, 1946, in Sterling, KS, to John Roy Oden and Mabel Marie (Dyke) Oden. Evelyn was a graduate of Sterling High School, Sterling, KS. She was employed in the Housekeeping...
adastraradio.com
A Few Tickets Remain for the Reno County Museum’s Paranormal Ghost Hunt
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – There are only a handful of tickets remaining for this weekend’s overnight Paranormal Ghost Hunt at the Reno County Museum. What will the camera’s pick up!?. Saturday, Oct. 29th at 9 p.m., the event will begin with a short video from Wichita Paranormal Society...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson/Reno County Fire Crews Work House Fire, Small Brush Fire Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A home northeast of Hutchinson received significant damage in a late Sunday afternoon fire that also burned about an acre of grass and brush. First arriving units from the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno-Harvey County Joint District 2 at 3312 East 56th found heavy fire showing outside the home and in the surrounding brush. While the outside fire was knocked down quickly, it extended to the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
