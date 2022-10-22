ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway Springs, KS

Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
GARDEN CITY, KS
No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Blue Dragons Fall in Four Sets at Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team entered the final week of the regular season with a tough four-set loss to Garden City on Saturday at Conestoga Arena. The 20th-ranked Blue Dragons had a two-match win streak snapped as Garden City defeated Hutchinson 24-26, 26-24, 22-25,...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Leon J. Moeder

Leon Joseph Moeder, 74, died October 19, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 29, 1948, the second child of Engelbert “Bert” and Rita (Sulzman) Moeder. Leon graduated from Plainville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, in 1972. While...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Lynn Rumford, 68, passed away October 19, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Wichita. He was born June 2, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Charles Floyd Rumford, Jr. and Lola Mayrea (Cook) Rumford. Tommy was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and Garden City...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Evelyn Allene Urich

Evelyn Allene Urich, 75, passed away October 21, 2022, at Schowalter Villa Health Care, Hesston, KS. She was born December 6, 1946, in Sterling, KS, to John Roy Oden and Mabel Marie (Dyke) Oden. Evelyn was a graduate of Sterling High School, Sterling, KS. She was employed in the Housekeeping...
STERLING, KS
Hutchinson/Reno County Fire Crews Work House Fire, Small Brush Fire Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A home northeast of Hutchinson received significant damage in a late Sunday afternoon fire that also burned about an acre of grass and brush. First arriving units from the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno-Harvey County Joint District 2 at 3312 East 56th found heavy fire showing outside the home and in the surrounding brush. While the outside fire was knocked down quickly, it extended to the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS

