Minneapolis, MN

big10central.com

Minnesota switches focus to ‘Gopher Football Playoff’ [Star Tribune]

They've lost three consecutive games, dropped from first to fifth in the Big Ten's West Division standings and are returning home to play — no offense to the State University of New Jersey — a nondescript Rutgers team that doesn't exactly move the excitement meter to 11 when it comes to intraconference opponents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

McCutcheon’s next job: Gophers assistant AD [Star Tribune]

When Hugh McCutcheon steps down as Gophers volleyball coach at season's end, he will stay at the university as an assistant athletic director, the Gophers announced Tuesday. This answered a lingering question from McCutcheon's surprise announcement Oct. 16 that he would be leaving the volleyball program. On Jan. 1, McCutcheon...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

Wayzata defeats St. Michael-Albertville for third time this season [Star Tribune]

One top-seeded Wayzata soccer team departed Kuhlman Stadium in Edina on a positive note Tuesday. Wayzata defeated St. Michael-Albertville 3-0 in the Class 3A quarterfinals, and the Trojans (17-1-2), ranked No. 3 in the final coaches poll, advanced to next Tuesday's semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game was played just after Wayzata's top-seeded girls' team lost to Mounds View.
WAYZATA, MN

