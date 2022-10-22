Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills football team wins sixth straight game, will seek undisputed Sunkist League title
After enduring some difficulties at the start of the season, the Jurupa Hills football team has used an explosive offense to obtain six straight victories and an opportunity to achieve the undisputed Sunkist League championship. The Spartans rolled to a 48-14 win over Kaiser on Oct. 21 and will now...
Sources: UCLA Men’s Basketball Beats San Diego State in Scrimmage
Several outlets have leaked the score and stats of the Bruins’ secret preseason exhibition against the Aztecs.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana A.B. Miller suffers heartbreaking loss to San Bernardino, 14-13
San Bernardino pinned a heartbreaking 14-13 loss on Fontana A.B. Miller during a football game on Oct. 21. The Rebels saw their record dip to 2-2 in Mountain Valley League action and 3-6 overall. Tyrone Freeman led the offensive attack for Miller by rushing for 107 yards in 14 carries...
fullcoll.edu
Survivalist Guide to College Ep. 2
Hello everyone! Welcome to Survivalist Guide To College podcast. In this episode I will be talking with Eddie Roth, the Director of the Disability Support Services or DSS. We will be discussing what they offer and what kind of assistance they offer. Author profile.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
foxla.com
SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages
LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
nbcpalmsprings.com
National Weather Service Issue Wind Advisory for Parts of Riverside County
(CNS) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 2 p.m. Monday for parts of Riverside County. Mountain areas, including Idyllwild-Pine Cove, in Riverside County can expect northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. North winds from 15 to 25...
L.A. Weekly
Prudencio Xajil Alvarado Arrested after DUI Crash on Indiana Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Drunk Driver Injures CHP Motorcycle Officer in Crash near 91 Freeway. The incident happened on October 18th, at around 9:30 a.m., after a motor officer tried to conduct an enforcement stop on a Nissan Maxima just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway. The driver complied by pulling over to the...
onscene.tv
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
Fontana Herald News
Two persons are injured in traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25
Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. in front of Rotolo Chevrolet in the 16600 block of South Highland Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers arrived to...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday.
3 killed in wrong-way crash on southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the 15 Freeway in Fontana overnight, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning, authorities said.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
routesonline.com
Southern California's Ontario International Sees Big Growth Potential
The airport is benefiting from people moving inland from California’s coast, an executive tells Routes. Ontario International Airport (ONT) is pitching to airlines that it is more than just an alternative for Los Angeles (LAX) as it aggressively seeks to attract more air service. At last week's Routes World...
Comments / 0