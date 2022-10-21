Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
BBC
Burnley apologise for 'unacceptable behaviour' of fans at Sunderland
Burnley have apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" of some of their fans in the win at Sunderland. Saturday's match was briefly halted in the first half because missiles were being thrown from the upper tier of the stand housing Burnley supporters. It is understood an eight-year-old was injured. The Clarets...
SkySports
Sutton 1-1 Walsall: Jacob Maddox scores first goal for nearly four years earns 10-man Saddlers a point at U's
Walsall substitute Jacob Maddox’s first goal for nearly four years earned the 10-man Saddlers a precious away point in a battling 1-1 draw with Sutton. Maddox struck with four minutes to go to cancel out Robert Milsom's 72nd-minute opener from the penalty spot. The visitors played nearly three-quarters of...
West Ham v Bournemouth: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will West Ham secure victory over Bournemouth? Join Will Unwin to find out
SB Nation
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
SB Nation
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win
QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
After a difficult first two months of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool’s last three games have seen the Reds looking something like back to their best between a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Rangers in Champions League action, a fiery victory over title favourites Manchester City in the league, and then a well managed win over West Ham. Add it all up and it doesn’t seem entirely crazy to ask if just maybe Jürgen Klopp’s dominant Red machine is back.
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Hails ‘Thoroughly Deserved’ Win Over Bristol City
Reading returned to winning ways with a fantastic 2-0 victory against Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Mamadou Loum gave us the lead early in the second half before Andy Carroll secured the points in stoppage time. Manager Paul Ince was absolutely delighted with the victory. He spoke to the...
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation
Everton Women 1–0 Aston Villa: FA WSL Match Recap | Blues Claim All Three Points In Midlands
Lucy Graham’s second-half strike secured all three points for Everton in a tough encounter with Aston Villa, ensuring it was a happy day for both the male and female senior sides. The Scottish international fired home Gabby George’s looping cross following some Villa pressure, giving Brian Sorensen’s side a...
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women vs. Arsenal: Preview & Matchday
Liverpool face another big test in their nascent return to the WSL this Sunday when they take on Arsenal Women. The Gunners have won four straight, including a 5-1 Champions League game against current holders Lyon in midweek. They’ll be coming into this one high on confidence. Liverpool lost...
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far
Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Tottenham aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle following an emphatic beating at Manchester United midweek. Spurs have a vital Champions League match against Sporting next week, but Antonio Conte will be determined to get back on track in the Premier League here. Eddie Howe’s side arrive in fine form, particularly through Miguel Almiron, who struck the winner against Everton to further boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!The Magpies have also announced a mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia when the league breaks for the World Cup. Here’s everything you need to...
SB Nation
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC 0-2 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
Difficult pitch conditions caused by heavy rain made the attacking/winning job much harder for Chelsea, while doing the exact opposite for hosts Brighton at Broadfield Stadium. Despite the ball almost not being allowed to roll due to puddles of water on the grass, and a heavily rotated squad to start the match, the Blues were completely dominating the Seagulls throughout the match.
