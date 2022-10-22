Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Macon pulls out a win over Centralia to end regular season play
Mykel Linear’s offensive runs resulted in Macon overtaking Centralia and securing a 20-14 win after a stalemate for much of the competition. Both teams had a single loss entering the contest, but the Tigers pulled through and proved they deserved the win against a worthy opponent. Centralia started off...
Columbia Missourian
PBU Party: Missouri’s secondary dominates (besides that one play) in win over Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann took a few steps to his right and lofted a pass over the middle to his top target, Will Sheppard. The SEC’s No. 4 receiver got his hands on the ball and turned his head upfield, where he barely had a chance to see Missouri safety Joseph Charleston right in front of him.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball advances to district championship; Hickman's season comes to an end
Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Hickman in straight sets (25-20, 25-11, 25-11) in the semifinal of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament. The Kewpies jumped out to a brief lead in the first set, but the Bruins came storming back to take a 14-9 lead halfway through. Hickman rallied back to tie the set at 15 before taking a one-point lead. Rock Bridge responded by going on a 10-5 run to take the first set.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks wraps up undefeated regular season with win over Southern Boone
Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63-6 on Friday in Ashland to secure an undefeated regular season, and a seventh Tri-County Championship in the past eight seasons. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair and the Falcons offense dominated the night, scoring nine touchdowns on 18 first downs with 571 total offensive yards.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks completes unbeaten season with win over Southern Boone
The Blair Oaks Falcons finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record after beating Southern Boone 63-6 on Friday night. See the highlights above.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's seven-game win streak snapped by Francis Howell
Rock Bridge rattled off seven consecutive victories to put itself in position to claim the top seed in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs. A road win against Francis Howell on Friday night would've all but assured the Bruins the No. 1 seed. The Vikings, however, had other ideas.
Columbia Missourian
Helias gets running game going in romp of Vianney
As Helias has done all season long, the Crusaders offense dominated in every aspect in a 59-13 win over Vianney on Friday in Jefferson City. Highlighting the running game for Helias were running backs Alex Marberry and Mason French . Each of the backs accounted for two touchdown runs apiece in the first half.
Columbia Missourian
Capital City scores 8 rushing touchdowns to take down Kirksville
Capital City scored a season-high amount of points as it cruised past Kirksville, winning 68-21 on Friday in Jefferson City, and capping off its regular season at 7-2. Coming off a great rushing performance in the 49-6 win against Truman, the Cavaliers stuck to the same game plan. They were led by a monster rushing performance — specifically getting huge games from running backs Jaylan Thomas and Hurley Jacobs — while also making some big plays defensively.
Columbia Missourian
Burden, MU defense edge Vanderbilt for first SEC win
After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri’s first conference win of the season. Burden helped set the...
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green dominates North Callaway in 61-12 win
Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City. The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run.
Columbia Missourian
Strong second half lifts Hickman past Belleville West
Hickman fell behind in the first half Friday in Belleville, Illinois, but the Kewpies found a spark in the second half and scored a touchdown with three minutes to defeat Belleville West 22-20. After giving up a touchdown on the previous possession, Hickman running back Tarez Connor ran for a...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge quarterback Kaiser on Missouri visit
Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter. The conversations have been limited with...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball adds commitment from preferred walk-on in Illinois' Stephens
Missouri men's basketball added a fourth name to its list of commitments from the Class of 2023 on Saturday, when Danny Stephens announced he will be joining Dennis Gates' squad. Stephens is a 6-foot-6 forward from Southeastern High School in Augusta, Illinois. He will join the Tigers as a prefered...
Columbia Missourian
Cook, Missouri passing game have 'get-right' opportunity on homecoming
Brady Cook spoke this week about what he needs to do to improve Missouri’s passing game. He pointed to continued growth in reading defenses and improving on third downs. He discussed the Florida interceptions: He said he needed to hold onto the ball once he saw Luther Burden bumped off his route on the first one, and that he needed to put it on Tauskie Dove’s outside shoulder on the second one.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball hosts open practice
Before Missouri's football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, MU men's basketball gave the public a sneak peek during an open practice at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers ended the practice with a full-court scrimmage. Under new coach Dennis Gates, MU opens the 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Washington University on Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. The regular season begins with a home game Nov. 7 against Southern Indiana.
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming ends on high note for Missouri football
Issouri football, after four straight losses to Southeastern Conference opponents dating back to last season, finally broke its streak Saturday with a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 211 yards and one touchdown, while freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns. Missouri plays South Carolina next Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, for the Mayor's Cup.
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City routs Moberly on the road
Jefferson City will roll into the postseason with some serious momentum after running all over Moberly en route to a 58-14 victory Friday in Moberly. In their first matchup since 1957, the Jays' rushing attack came out of the gates hot and never looked back. Seniors Ethan Garnett and Zane Wings capitalized on short fields for the Jays to open the game, as each found the end zone on Jefferson City’s first two drives to put the road team up 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri loses grip on match, swept by Ole Miss
Missouri volleyball followed up its first SEC victory of 2022 with a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in three sets (17-25, 29-31, 21-25) on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi. After stellar defensive performances the weekend before against Auburn, Missouri's receiving and blocking couldn't get on the same level, leaving Ole Miss (8-10, 4-4 SEC) with a steady path to victory most of the way.
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming: A week in photos
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 14
3 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 3:59: Vanderbilt, Mike Wright 80-yard touchdown pass to Gamarion Carter (Will Faris PAT is good). Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 14. Third quarter. 8:07: Vanderbilt, CJ Taylor 2-yard fumble recovery for touchdown...
Comments / 0