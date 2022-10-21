Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022
With the first week of the NBA season in full swing, the surprising Utah Jazz will head out to Minneapolis to take on their Northwest division foes the Minnesota Timberwolves. Let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Timberwolves prediction and pick will be revealed. Who...
Utah Jazz proving they won’t be taken lightly after 2-0 start without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz haven’t been favored for either of their first two matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far,
Yardbarker
Watch: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert
While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.
NBA
76ers Host Pacers, Close Homestand | Gameday Report 4/82
The 76ers (0-3) will look to break into the win column Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Penn Medicine Court to close their three-game homestand. Saturday’s meeting with the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) was a back-and-forth affair featuring 10 lead changes and 12 ties. The Sixers ultimately fell, 114-105, in the final minutes.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
The Ringer
Russell Westbrook Is Shooting the Lakers in the Foot
Russell Westbrook is a washed-up bricklayer who needs to be traded immediately for the Los Angeles Lakers to have any chance of saving their season. It’s been only three games, but the Lakers are winless and their schedule doesn’t ease up over the next month. Westbrook isn’t the only problem, but he’s by far their biggest and most glaring one.
NBA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
NBA
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
NBA
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
Jordan Clarkson scores 29 as Jazz rally past Timberwolves
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz overcame a 17-point deficit to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 in
NBA
Nuggets Look for Third Straight Win Tonight in Portland
The Nuggets have won back-to-back games after losing their season opener. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists in Friday's 122-117 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was his 78th career triple-double, tying him for sixth all-time with the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Refuses To Criticize Russell Westbrook For Poor Shot Selection In Loss To Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the type of loss that could prove costly later in the season, falling 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers led 98-90 with 4:42 left on the clock, seemingly cruising toward their first win of the season. The Purple and Gold’s defense once again stepped up, securing the late eight-point lead despite the persisting shooting woes that saw them make just 20.7% of their 3-point attempts up until that point.
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER — Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 16 points in his first game at Ball Arena in more than 18 months as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-117 Saturday night. Murray sank a pair of...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Magic 120
On a night during which Jaylen Brown didn’t have his best stuff, Derrick White stepped up and teamed up with Jayson Tatum to lead Boston to its third straight victory to open the season. White and Tatum combined to score 15 straight points for Boston from the 5:55 mark...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 2: Undefeated Celtics take over No. 1 spot
Week 1 of the season can be both exhilarating and confusing. Nothing has been more fun than the Utah Jazz winning their first three games, all against good teams. But wait, how are the Jazz one of the league’s four undefeated teams? And how are they joined by the Portland Trail Blazers, who looked pretty turrible in the preseason?
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Cavaliers in OT for first loss of season
The Wizards entered Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 2-0 record after beating the Pacers and Bulls in their first two games of the season. On Sunday, Washington erased a double-digit deficit but came up short in overtime, losing 117-107. The Wizards started strong. Kristaps Porzingis was hot right from the...
Comments / 0