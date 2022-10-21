ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Watch: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert

While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
76ers Host Pacers, Close Homestand | Gameday Report 4/82

The 76ers (0-3) will look to break into the win column Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Penn Medicine Court to close their three-game homestand. Saturday’s meeting with the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) was a back-and-forth affair featuring 10 lead changes and 12 ties. The Sixers ultimately fell, 114-105, in the final minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

Russell Westbrook Is Shooting the Lakers in the Foot

Russell Westbrook is a washed-up bricklayer who needs to be traded immediately for the Los Angeles Lakers to have any chance of saving their season. It’s been only three games, but the Lakers are winless and their schedule doesn’t ease up over the next month. Westbrook isn’t the only problem, but he’s by far their biggest and most glaring one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor

Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
PORTLAND, OR
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined

NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MIAMI, FL
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
DALLAS, TX
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios

Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
Nuggets Look for Third Straight Win Tonight in Portland

The Nuggets have won back-to-back games after losing their season opener. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists in Friday's 122-117 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was his 78th career triple-double, tying him for sixth all-time with the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.
DENVER, CO
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Refuses To Criticize Russell Westbrook For Poor Shot Selection In Loss To Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the type of loss that could prove costly later in the season, falling 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers led 98-90 with 4:42 left on the clock, seemingly cruising toward their first win of the season. The Purple and Gold’s defense once again stepped up, securing the late eight-point lead despite the persisting shooting woes that saw them make just 20.7% of their 3-point attempts up until that point.
PORTLAND, OR
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Magic 120

On a night during which Jaylen Brown didn’t have his best stuff, Derrick White stepped up and teamed up with Jayson Tatum to lead Boston to its third straight victory to open the season. White and Tatum combined to score 15 straight points for Boston from the 5:55 mark...
BOSTON, MA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22

On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Power Rankings, Week 2: Undefeated Celtics take over No. 1 spot

Week 1 of the season can be both exhilarating and confusing. Nothing has been more fun than the Utah Jazz winning their first three games, all against good teams. But wait, how are the Jazz one of the league’s four undefeated teams? And how are they joined by the Portland Trail Blazers, who looked pretty turrible in the preseason?
Recap: Wizards fall to Cavaliers in OT for first loss of season

The Wizards entered Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 2-0 record after beating the Pacers and Bulls in their first two games of the season. On Sunday, Washington erased a double-digit deficit but came up short in overtime, losing 117-107. The Wizards started strong. Kristaps Porzingis was hot right from the...
WASHINGTON, DC

