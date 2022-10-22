Comcast Business Research Shows Cybersecurity Remains a Persistent, Complex Problem for SMBs

Read full article on original website
Cost-Effective Steps the Healthcare Industry Can Take To Mitigate Damaging Ransomware Attacks
Cyberattacks are rapidly overwhelming the healthcare sector. Both large and small healthcare providers continue to be a tantalizing target for repeated ransomware attacks due to limited security budgets that lead to an overall weakened cyber defense system. Hospitals are also often among the first types of organizations to pay-off ransomware attacks in order to retrieve their stolen data and limit the disturbances to daily operations and patient care. The industry houses valuable patient data in abundance, and cybercriminals have become skilled at using powerful hacking tools to launch more weaponized and severe ransomware attacks against providers.
Australia looking to hike penalties on companies experiencing data breaches
After Optus, Medibank and SingTel data breach, the government of Australia seems to have taken information leaks seriously, as it is soon going to introduce a proposal that aims to increase the penalties on companies that experience data breaches from now on. As companies are failing to take security measures to protect their user information, the federal government is planning to hike fines that are being imposed on businesses experiencing data leaks.
Across-The-Board Information Security is Critical for Modern Businesses Long Term Success
If it seems there is always a fresh story in the news about some company, school or organization suffering a devastating digital attack or breach — it’s because it’s true. As the bulk of business communications has become digitized, information has increasingly become a target for hackers and bad actors who can exploit security vulnerabilities and cripple institutions’ operations or reputations. To succeed in this environment, enterprise businesses must be proactive in their information security efforts and remain vigilant against new threats and perpetrators’ evolving tactics.
Education Sector has Seen a 44% Rise in Cyber Attacks Since 2021
The education sector is increasingly vulnerable to simple and sophisticated cyber threats, and higher learning is especially vulnerable. No matter how airtight a university’s cybersecurity system is when operating in a vacuum, the best-laid plans begin to crumble as soon as third parties less concerned with maintaining that security get involved.
Employees leaving jobs because of Cyber Attacks
Encore, a security stack management business held a survey recently and found that employees will leave their jobs on a respective note as their business firm has fallen victim to a cyber attack. The study was conducted on C-suite employees, CIOs and CTOs and some office workers among whom about 60% of them believed they will leave their jobs as soon as a digital attack strikes their firm.
