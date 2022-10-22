Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
How the Miami Dolphins held on to win 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS — Tua returned and the Dolphins hit stride. For a while. On a night that the Dolphins were honoring the 1972 undefeated team, Miami raced to a 13-0 lead by moving as easily as its iconic fight song leads you to believe before hanging on for a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers
The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers. While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow." "This team is old and ...
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Cleveland Browns Get Tough Injury News On Monday
The Cleveland Browns not only lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday, they saw a key piece of their offense sidelined by injury, as well. Tight end David Njoku left the contest with an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline ...
msn.com
NFL Week 7 live score updates: Dolphins hold off Steelers; Chiefs take down 49ers
Quarterbacks headlined the early slate of Week 7 NFL action. Slide 1 of 78: Week 7: Cheerleaders perform during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. 1/78 SLIDES © Mark Humphrey, AP. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accounted for 309 total yards in...
Jevon Holland shows he’s already an elite safety as Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers
Second-year Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has been among the best players at his position in the NFL this season.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
An AFC showdown is set to take place on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers will do war with the Miami Dolphins under the lights on the gridiron in a vital matchup between both sides. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Steelers-Dolphins prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.
Yardbarker
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top Performing College Football Teams In Week 8
As usual, Week 8 of the college football season brought several close games and noteworthy results. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, perhaps the most recognizable analyst in the sport, has released list of the teams of the week. Herbstreit showcased seven teams on Twitter that impressed him the most. ...
