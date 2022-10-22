ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers.  While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow."  "This team is old and ...
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Cleveland Browns Get Tough Injury News On Monday

The Cleveland Browns not only lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday, they saw a key piece of their offense sidelined by injury, as well. Tight end David Njoku left the contest with an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline ...
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
