newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies score three third-period goals in win over Minnesota
Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) scored to break a 2-2 third period tie and the University of Jamestown women's hockey team added two more goals down the stretch in a 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. The Jimmies tralied 3-2 after the second intermission, but...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man killed in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
newsdakota.com
Interim Committee Recommending New State Hospital
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Prairie Public) – The Legislature’s interim Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee is recommending the construction of a new State Hospital. The new hospital will stay in Jamestown. But its location could be moved. Right now, it shares grounds with the James River Correctional Center. And the Committee...
newsdakota.com
Councilmember Expresses Concern With Dollar General Site
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City Councilmember Dan Buchanan expressed concerns on the future site of a proposed Dollar General in Jamestown. During the Building, Planning, and Zoning Committee meeting Tuesday, the first reading of a zoning change of 424 4th Ave. NE from General Multiple Dwelling District to Local Commercial District was held.
newsdakota.com
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
