Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
WFMJ.com
Fire destroys home in Columbiana County
Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder
CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
WTRF
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene
WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
Monroe County, Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. announced Thursday on their Facebook page that a Cameron, Ohio man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Tim Ollom was arrested Thursday on one count of felony 1 rape. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail. […]
Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County
Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
WTRF
Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County
ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
Good Samaritan jumps into action to help school bus driver injured in violent crash
FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A driver became trapped after school bus crashed into a steel pole in Forest Hills Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. “When you looked over, you could not believe that anything or anybody...
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
West Virginia church turned into a haunted house for charity
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A haunted attraction is in its third year in Weirton. The third annual Night Terrors Haunted House at Sacred Heart of Mary Church has something for everyone. A family who belongs to the church came up with the idea and wanted to put their Halloween decorations to good use for a greater […]
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
Wellsburg brings its Halloween best for town square party
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you wanted to celebrate the changing leaves and the cool air, Wellsburg came ready to party. Not only did they hold the Applefest two weeks ago, the city gathered at the town square Sunday to make a party out of trick-or-treating. Children and adults wore their Halloween best as pre-filled […]
West Virginia University Medicine and Wheeling officials to make major economic development announcement at former OVMC
WVU Medicine along with the City of Wheeling and Ohio County officials plan to make a major economic development announcement on Friday. In a press release, it says that officials from the WVU Health System, the City of Wheeling, and the Ohio County Commission will make a major announcement that will positively transform the delivery […]
