West Liberty, WV

WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys home in Columbiana County

Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder

CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF

The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene

WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County

Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia church turned into a haunted house for charity

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A haunted attraction is in its third year in Weirton. The third annual Night Terrors Haunted House at Sacred Heart of Mary Church has something for everyone. A family who belongs to the church came up with the idea and wanted to put their Halloween decorations to good use for a greater […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg brings its Halloween best for town square party

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you wanted to celebrate the changing leaves and the cool air, Wellsburg came ready to party. Not only did they hold the Applefest two weeks ago, the city gathered at the town square Sunday to make a party out of trick-or-treating. Children and adults wore their Halloween best as pre-filled […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University Medicine and Wheeling officials to make major economic development announcement at former OVMC

WVU Medicine along with the City of Wheeling and Ohio County officials plan to make a major economic development announcement on Friday. In a press release, it says that officials from the WVU Health System, the City of Wheeling, and the Ohio County Commission will make a major announcement that will positively transform the delivery […]
WHEELING, WV

